Today at 10AM: BOSTON MARKET OPENS IN West Oak Lane With Legendary Boxer Larry Holmes

December 14, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Sorry for the short notice…

BOSTON MARKET OPENS IN PHILADELPHIA WITH

BOXING LEGEND LARRY HOLMES:

TOGETHER THEY WILL DONATE OVER $5000 IN HOLIDAY

MEALS TO THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

WHO: Larry Holmes (Former Professional Boxer), Jay Pandya,

(Owner, Boston Market) in attendance.



WHAT: Grand Opening & Check Presentation

The New Takeout Only Location Opens Doors on Monday,

December 14, 2020 in West Oak Lane With Official Ribbon Cutting

Ceremony. Boston Market will donate $5000 in holiday meals to the

local community on behalf of Larry Holmes charity, Heart of a

Legend.



The first 50 people through the drive-thru will receive gift certificate for a heat & serve meal for 4-6 people, redeemable through 12/31 #bostonmarketcares

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

