Today at 10AM: BOSTON MARKET OPENS IN West Oak Lane With Legendary Boxer Larry Holmes
BOSTON MARKET OPENS IN PHILADELPHIA WITH
BOXING LEGEND LARRY HOLMES:
TOGETHER THEY WILL DONATE OVER $5000 IN HOLIDAY
MEALS TO THE LOCAL COMMUNITY
WHO: Larry Holmes (Former Professional Boxer), Jay Pandya,
(Owner, Boston Market) in attendance.
WHAT: Grand Opening & Check Presentation
The New Takeout Only Location Opens Doors on Monday,
December 14, 2020 in West Oak Lane With Official Ribbon Cutting
Ceremony. Boston Market will donate $5000 in holiday meals to the
local community on behalf of Larry Holmes charity, Heart of a
Legend.
The first 50 people through the drive-thru will receive gift certificate for a heat & serve meal for 4-6 people, redeemable through 12/31 #bostonmarketcares