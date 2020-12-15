Uncategorized

Di Bruno Bros. Holiday Market With Gifts and Traditional Tasty Favorites

December 15, 2020 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment
Di Bruno Bros. a traditional holiday stop, has now opened a pop-up, outdoor holiday market near its bottle shop in the heart of the Italian Market which is opened through the end of the year. Don’t delay, visitors can shop for their for cheese, charcuterie, antipasti, snacks, sweets, gourmet gift boxes and wine.
The pop-up is open daily through the holiday season.
In between shopping guests can grab a seat and enjoy a drink and delicious Di Bruno Bros. fare
The Di Bruno’s Bros. Holiday Market is located at 920 S. 9th Street.