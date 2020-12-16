Support Restaurants, Order Supper for the Holidays and Seven Fishes Tradition

December 16, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Christmas is a week away and some of us are still undecided on what to serve , we have you covered from apps to desserts, for the holidays, and Christmas

The Olde Bar Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinner



Pick up here: The Olde Bar, 125 Walnut Street

Order by: December 19

Pick-up by: December 23 and December 24, 12:00pm to 6:30pm

Enjoy a traditional Italian Christmas Eve feast cooked in the style of The Olde Bar! $67.50 per person, minimum 2 people, Ready-to-Heat, Instructions Included. Includes: Cured Hamachi Pastrami, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Curried Mussels, Crab and Corn Chowder, Bay Scallop Pappardelle, Lobster Pot Pie, and Tile Fish en Pappillote. Finished with a slice of 9-layer caramel chocolate cake with el Corazon curd and sea salt .

4) Garces Trading Company Christmas Family Dinner Order here: http://garcestradingcompany.com/

Pick up here: The Olde Bar, 125 Walnut Street

Order by: December 19

Pick-up by: December 23 and December 24, 12:00pm to 6:30pm

Enjoy a traditional, Chef-cooked Christmas Day Supper from our family to yours. $50 per person, minimum 2 people, Ready-to-Heat with instructions. Includes: Choice of sliced Pineapple-Glazed Ham with Golden Raisins & Mustard or Turkey Breast & Gravy. Served with family-style portions of Cider-Glazed Carrots, Truffled Mashed Potatoes, Green Salad with Grapefruit, Artichoke Gratin, and Parker House Rolls. Includes Chef’s selection of holiday cookies.









Caffe Aldo Lamberti

Christmas Eve Dinner – DINE IN OR TAKE-OUT/ PICK-UP

2011 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08002

Caffelamberti.com

(856) 663-1747

Open for Christmas Eve dining for take-out and dine-in

Open for Indoor Dining and Take-Out

Reservations are required and subject to availability

All takeout orders must be in by 12/22/20 and picked up prior to 4:00pm. Pickup times subject to availability and may fill up

Reservations for Christmas Eve dinner between 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm

Reservations for Christmas Eve lunch (regular menu) between 11:30 and 3:00pm

The Lamberti family hosts their favorite tradition with Christmas Eve Dinner, for dine-in and take-out. Caffe Aldo Lamberti will be featuring their Chef’s special menu, with pairings chosen by our Sommelier. Call 856-663-1747 to reserve your socially-distanced table. Selections include: Jumbo Shrimp & Scallops Fra Diavolo $35 spicy tomato sauce, linguine, Veal Campagnola $28 Roasted peppers, broccoli rabe, garlic, white wine, cheese ravioli, Filet Mignon Gorgonzola $48 bacon, jumbo lump crabmeat, spinach, roasted potatoes, Grilled 16 Ounce Veal Rib Chop $48 mushrooms, brandy cream sauce, broccoli rabe, potatoes, 16 ounce New York Strip $48 broccoli rabe, potatoes, Zucchini Crabcake $19 jumbo lump crabmeat, herbs, roasted peppers, baby spinach, Yellowfin Tuna and Crab $17 avocado, cucumber, arugula, lime, EVOO, chipotle pepper sauce, and more.

Open on CHRISTMAS DAY including DINE OUTSIDE!



Smokin’ Betty’s and Devil’s Alley First Christmas Feast!



Smokin Betty’s

(215) 922-6500

116 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107





Devil’s Alley

1907 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 751-0707

Available for hot pick-up on Dec 24 and Dec 25 12 Noon to 5:00pm.

$45 Per Person, which includes:

Every person gets: -Southwest Corn Chowder (Included with ALL ORDERS)-Garden Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette (Included with ALL ORDERS)

El Camino

(215) 925-1110

1040 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Holiday Dinner Packages

2-$80 4-$140 8-10-$260

Entrees – Pick One:

Ribeye Roast Beef

Braised Brisket Pot Roast

Fried Turkey

Sides:

Spinach & Roasted Squash Salad- Pumpkin Seeds, Bacon, Dried Cranberries, Red Onions, Lemon Sesame Dressing

String Beans with Almonds & Brown Butter

Mashed Potatoes

Orange Honey Glazed Carrots

Rice Pilaf with Dried Cranberries & Pecans

Parker House Rolls

Desserts – Pick One:

Chocolate Yule Log

Red Velvet Roll

Ala Carte Offerings –

Turkey and Gravy – $85.00

6lb Ribeye Roast – $100.00

6lb Braised Brisket Pot Roast – $85.00

Sting Beans with Almonds & Brown Butter – $25.00

Mashed Potatoes – $25.00

Orange Honey Glazed Carrots – $25.00

Rice Pilaf with Dried Cranberries & Pecans – $25.00

Chocolate Yule Log – $25.00

Red Velvet Roll – $25.00

Dim Sum House

Rittenhouse, 1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

University City, 3939 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Christmas Eve and Day, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Open for take-out, delivery and pick-up from regular menu as usual

Also open for special new Feast for 2 or 4

For Feast order by December 23 for December 24 pick-up

For Feast order by December 24 for December 25 pick-up

Feast for 2 – $80

Half Peking Duck & Ginger Scallion Lobster

2 Dim Sum of choice – see below for selections.

1 Rice/Noodle of choice – see below for selections.

Shanghai options for Dim Sum: Pork Soup Dumpling, Spicy Pork Soup Dumpling, Crab & Pork Soup Dumpling, Pan Fried Soup Dumpling, Scallion Pancake, Beef Stuffed Scallion Pancake

Pork & Leek Dumpling, Pumpkin Tart, Veg Spring Rolls, Pickled Garlic Cucumber, Chili oil Wontons, Sesame Soy Brussel Sprouts

Cantonese options for Dim Sum: Crystal Shrimp Dumplings, Spicy Shrimp Dumplings, Pork & Shrimp Siu Mai, Shrimp Siu Mai, Shrimp Cheung Fun, Fried Shrimp Balls, Chicken Feet, Shrimp & Chive Dumplings, Shrimp Stuffed Eggplant, Tofu Black Bean Sauce, Vegetable Tofu Skin Roll, Turnip Cake, Durian Cake, Roast Pork Bao, Egg Tart, Egg Custard Bao

Rice/Noodle options: Authentic Fried Rice, Lo Mein, Pad Thai, Ho Fun, Mei Fun

Supper for All (feeds 4-6 ppl) – $150

Half Peking Duck & Ginger Scallion Lobster

2 Dim Sum of choice – see below for options

2 Vegetables of choice – see below for options

2 Rice/Noodle of choice – see below for options

2 Familiar of choice withprotein – see below for options

Stove and Tap Prime Rib Christmas Dinner

Stove and Co. presents Christmas Eve-Day menu for pick-up on Christmas Eve at all four restaurants Stove and Tap Malvern, Stove and Tap Lansdale, The Bercy in Ardmore and Al Pastor in Exton!





Al Pastor in Exton

484-341-8888, 560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341

The Bercy in Ardmore

609-870-3027, 7E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

Stove and Tap in Landsdale

215-393-8277, 329 W. Main Street, Lansdale



Stove and Tap in Malvern

484-450-8890, 245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern/ Frasier



Order by December 20th by calling restaurant number

Pick-up by December 24th

