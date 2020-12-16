Support Restaurants, Order Supper for the Holidays and Seven Fishes Tradition
The Olde Bar Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinner
Pick up here: The Olde Bar, 125 Walnut Street
Order by: December 19
Pick-up by: December 23 and December 24, 12:00pm to 6:30pm
Enjoy a traditional Italian Christmas Eve feast cooked in the style of The Olde Bar! $67.50 per person, minimum 2 people, Ready-to-Heat, Instructions Included. Includes: Cured Hamachi Pastrami, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Curried Mussels, Crab and Corn Chowder, Bay Scallop Pappardelle, Lobster Pot Pie, and Tile Fish en Pappillote. Finished with a slice of 9-layer caramel chocolate cake with el Corazon curd and sea salt .
4) Garces Trading Company Christmas Family Dinner Order here: http://garcestradingcompany.com/
Enjoy a traditional, Chef-cooked Christmas Day Supper from our family to yours. $50 per person, minimum 2 people, Ready-to-Heat with instructions. Includes: Choice of sliced Pineapple-Glazed Ham with Golden Raisins & Mustard or Turkey Breast & Gravy. Served with family-style portions of Cider-Glazed Carrots, Truffled Mashed Potatoes, Green Salad with Grapefruit, Artichoke Gratin, and Parker House Rolls. Includes Chef’s selection of holiday cookies.
Caffe Aldo Lamberti
Christmas Eve Dinner – DINE IN OR TAKE-OUT/ PICK-UP
2011 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08002
Caffelamberti.com
(856) 663-1747
Open for Christmas Eve dining for take-out and dine-in
Open for Indoor Dining and Take-Out
Reservations are required and subject to availability
All takeout orders must be in by 12/22/20 and picked up prior to 4:00pm. Pickup times subject to availability and may fill up
Reservations for Christmas Eve dinner between 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm
Reservations for Christmas Eve lunch (regular menu) between 11:30 and 3:00pm
The Lamberti family hosts their favorite tradition with Christmas Eve Dinner, for dine-in and take-out. Caffe Aldo Lamberti will be featuring their Chef’s special menu, with pairings chosen by our Sommelier. Call 856-663-1747 to reserve your socially-distanced table. Selections include: Jumbo Shrimp & Scallops Fra Diavolo $35 spicy tomato sauce, linguine, Veal Campagnola $28 Roasted peppers, broccoli rabe, garlic, white wine, cheese ravioli, Filet Mignon Gorgonzola $48 bacon, jumbo lump crabmeat, spinach, roasted potatoes, Grilled 16 Ounce Veal Rib Chop $48 mushrooms, brandy cream sauce, broccoli rabe, potatoes, 16 ounce New York Strip $48 broccoli rabe, potatoes, Zucchini Crabcake $19 jumbo lump crabmeat, herbs, roasted peppers, baby spinach, Yellowfin Tuna and Crab $17 avocado, cucumber, arugula, lime, EVOO, chipotle pepper sauce, and more.
Open on CHRISTMAS DAY including DINE OUTSIDE!
Smokin’ Betty’s and Devil’s Alley First Christmas Feast!
Smokin Betty’s
(215) 922-6500
116 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Devil’s Alley
1907 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 751-0707
Available for hot pick-up on Dec 24 and Dec 25 12 Noon to 5:00pm.
$45 Per Person, which includes:
Every person gets: -Southwest Corn Chowder (Included with ALL ORDERS)-Garden Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette (Included with ALL ORDERS)
El Camino
(215) 925-1110
1040 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Holiday Dinner Packages
2-$80 4-$140 8-10-$260
Entrees – Pick One:
Ribeye Roast Beef
Braised Brisket Pot Roast
Fried Turkey
Sides:
Spinach & Roasted Squash Salad- Pumpkin Seeds, Bacon, Dried Cranberries, Red Onions, Lemon Sesame Dressing
String Beans with Almonds & Brown Butter
Mashed Potatoes
Orange Honey Glazed Carrots
Rice Pilaf with Dried Cranberries & Pecans
Parker House Rolls
Desserts – Pick One:
Chocolate Yule Log
Red Velvet Roll
Ala Carte Offerings –
Turkey and Gravy – $85.00
6lb Ribeye Roast – $100.00
6lb Braised Brisket Pot Roast – $85.00
Sting Beans with Almonds & Brown Butter – $25.00
Mashed Potatoes – $25.00
Orange Honey Glazed Carrots – $25.00
Rice Pilaf with Dried Cranberries & Pecans – $25.00
Chocolate Yule Log – $25.00
Red Velvet Roll – $25.00
Dim Sum House
Rittenhouse, 1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
University City, 3939 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Christmas Eve and Day, 12:00pm to 8:00pm
Open for take-out, delivery and pick-up from regular menu as usual
Also open for special new Feast for 2 or 4
For Feast order by December 23 for December 24 pick-up
For Feast order by December 24 for December 25 pick-up
Feast for 2 – $80
Half Peking Duck & Ginger Scallion Lobster
2 Dim Sum of choice – see below for selections.
1 Rice/Noodle of choice – see below for selections.
Shanghai options for Dim Sum: Pork Soup Dumpling, Spicy Pork Soup Dumpling, Crab & Pork Soup Dumpling, Pan Fried Soup Dumpling, Scallion Pancake, Beef Stuffed Scallion Pancake
Pork & Leek Dumpling, Pumpkin Tart, Veg Spring Rolls, Pickled Garlic Cucumber, Chili oil Wontons, Sesame Soy Brussel Sprouts
Cantonese options for Dim Sum: Crystal Shrimp Dumplings, Spicy Shrimp Dumplings, Pork & Shrimp Siu Mai, Shrimp Siu Mai, Shrimp Cheung Fun, Fried Shrimp Balls, Chicken Feet, Shrimp & Chive Dumplings, Shrimp Stuffed Eggplant, Tofu Black Bean Sauce, Vegetable Tofu Skin Roll, Turnip Cake, Durian Cake, Roast Pork Bao, Egg Tart, Egg Custard Bao
Rice/Noodle options: Authentic Fried Rice, Lo Mein, Pad Thai, Ho Fun, Mei Fun
Supper for All (feeds 4-6 ppl) – $150
Half Peking Duck & Ginger Scallion Lobster
2 Dim Sum of choice – see below for options
2 Vegetables of choice – see below for options
2 Rice/Noodle of choice – see below for options
2 Familiar of choice withprotein – see below for options
Stove and Tap Prime Rib Christmas Dinner
Stove and Co. presents Christmas Eve-Day menu for pick-up on Christmas Eve at all four restaurants Stove and Tap Malvern, Stove and Tap Lansdale, The Bercy in Ardmore and Al Pastor in Exton!
Al Pastor in Exton
484-341-8888, 560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341
The Bercy in Ardmore
609-870-3027, 7E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
Stove and Tap in Landsdale
215-393-8277, 329 W. Main Street, Lansdale
Stove and Tap in Malvern
484-450-8890, 245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern/ Frasier
Order by December 20th by calling restaurant number
Pick-up by December 24th