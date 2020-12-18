Order Christmas Desserts, Cocktails and Party Trays

December 18, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Cry Baby

It’s very likely that you will celebrate the holidays differently this year, but there’s something festive for you to enjoy, a feast prepared by a local restaurant in the comfort of your home. Ordering meals, desserts, cocktails, and whatever else you discover in the list below will not only bring joy to your table, but also help ensure that your favorite local restaurants are still in business when we’re all ready to gather in person once again.









Holiday gathering cancelled this year? Don’t Cry, Baby! We’ve got you covered!

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S. 3rd Street Philadelphia PA 19147

Holiday To Go Party Kits Now through end of Year!

$35 per kit that serves two people

Menu includes: Antipasti Taleggio, Gorgonzola, Salami, Speck, Olives, Fig Mostarda, Pine Nuts Garlic Foccacia Bread Lobster Arancini Shishito Aioli Artichoke, Leek Cream, Decorative Packaging. Personalized Holiday Greeting Link to Festive Spotify Playlist.

Holiday Cocktail Party by The Olde Bar, Amanda, Village Whiskey, J.G. Domestic

Order here: http://garcestradingcompany.com/

Pick up here: The Olde Bar, 125 Walnut Street

Order by: Anytime now through end of year, four days notice requested

Pick-up by: Four days notice needed for pick-up

Cheers to the season with a selection of our favorite small plates from Garces restaurants for the perfect cocktail hour! Includes: Family-style portions of Whipped Feta & Garden Vegetables (JG Domestic) , Bacon-Wrapped Dates (Amada), Crab Fingers (The Olde Bar), Shrimp Cocktail (The Olde Bar), Deviled Eggs (Village Whiskey), and Spanish Meatballs & Manchego-Stuffed Cherry Pepper (Amanda). $45 person, minimum two people. This meal requires 4 days notice

Add Christmas Cocktails to go by calling The Olde Bar and adding to your order at (215) 253-3777.

Selection includes a dozen cocktails from The Olde Bar with seasonal additions, including:

The Olde Bar Aged Egg Nog – A Premium Selection of Bourbon, Brandy, Rum, and Port, Blended with Eggs, Milk, and Nutmeg Including Russell’s Reserve, Knob Creek, Elijah Craig, Remy Martin 1738, Copper & Kings, Paul Beau Cognac, El Dorado, Ron Zacapa, Rhum Barbancourt, Smith and Cross 8 oz serves 2/ $20 32 oz serves 8/ $65



A Partridge in a Spiced Pear Tree – Averell Damson Gin Liqueur, St. George Spiced Pear, Domaine De Canton, Lemon 8 oz serves 2/ $20 32 oz serves 8/ $65

SliCE Pizza of the Seven Fishes

Italian Market and City-wide delivery: 1180 S. 10th St., (215) 463-0868

Washington Twp: 137 Egg Harbor Rd, (856) 302 5099

Fishtown – New: 431 E Girard Ave, (215) 425.1555

Available now through December 24, 2020

Open on Christmas Eve Day and until early evening

Closed all locations for Christmas

Marlo and Jason Dilks of SliCE announce the return of their annual holiday pie, Pizza of the 7 Fishes. This special seasonal pizza is inspired by their families’ Christmas Eve traditions and by a seven course seven fish dinner popular in South Philadelphia. Pizza of the 7 Fishes features mozzarella topped with clams, mussels, shrimp, tuna, crab meat and sardine all sauteed with fresh olive oil and garlic, and topped with anchovies, fresh lemon and basil. Pizza of the 7 Fishes will be available until Christmas Eve (December 24th) for $19.00 for small and $26.00 for large. The Dilks also brings back a family tradition for your family to share – Seafood Caesar with romaine, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, house-made Caesar dressing, sauteed shrimp and crab meat; featuring house-made croutons for $15. All December special dishes are available through January 2, 2020 and are available on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

New: SliCE now offers for the first-time this year large square pie with light and airy crust for $20 with mozzarella and San Marzano sauce that can be cut into party slices – 12-24 hour notice recommended ahead.

Hawthornes Beer Cafe

Pivot Coffee & Wine Shop

(215) 627-3012

738 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Hawthornes Beer Cafe and new Pivot Coffee & Wine Shop have a brand-new pastry chef and baker Daniel Tang (Sugar Philly) who is firing up the holiday sweets this year. All items are available for pre-order through our website www.hawthornecafe.com, or via phone 215.627.3012. Deadline for pre-orders will be December 20th or until sold out. All items will be available for pickup at Hawthornes on December 22nd, 23rd & 24th.

French Macaron Box – French macaron flavors- vanilla, chocolate, tiramisú, dulce de leche, meyer lemon, gingerbread – packaged all together for $12.00

Hazelnut Nutella Babka Muffins – Tender and delicious babka filled with nutella and a homemade hazelnut praline – five pack for $12.00

Yule Log – Chocolate sheet cake rolled with a Ricotta orange buttercream with a macaron Christmas tree – $20.00

Stollen – German Christmas bread filled with almond and dried fruit with our homemade – $18.00

Cookie Box with 5 Ginger molasses, 5 Chocolate cookies, 4 Rainbow cookies, 8 Shortbread for one lb. of cookies – $20.00.

Garces

Oui Let’s Bake!

Oui Pastries

160 N. 3rd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Available for pickup, delivery, and online order

Build your own cake with the help of Oui Pastries! Receive all of the ingredients and follow the instructions enclosed to create your own professional cake. $30 each.

Oui Pastries also offers items to bake at home including croissants ($3.00 each), matcha croissants ($3.50 each), and cookies ($2.50 each).



The Victoria Freehouse, Crown Catering

10 S. Front Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 543-6089

Orders and inquiries: info@crowndining.com

Tiramisu $55 Ladyfinger cookies layered with mascarpone cream

Profiteroles $55 Italian cream puffs with chocolate cream

Italian Cookies $45 Pistachio apricot thumbprints, biscotti, wedding cookies, fig and walnut cookies

Sassafras Bar

48 S. 2nd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

To go window open Wednesday and Thursday, 4-7pm, offering entire cocktail menu and pretzels.

Hours: Wednesday – Friday, 4-11pm, Saturday-Sunday, 12-11pm.

Featured cocktails:

Hot Sailors Punch, a blend of autumn spices infused with fresh local apple cider and Bacardi Spiced Rum. $11.

Smoking Bishop, a traditional winter warmer of warmed Burgundy and Port Wine, blended with spice and fresh citrus. $11.

