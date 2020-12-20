The Rittenhouse Square Irish Pub is For Sale, An Art Exhibit and Congrats are in Order

Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia’s Garden District, shines like the set of a holiday Hallmark movie along Germantown Avenue as it fosters a small-town romantic feel that will have visitors smiling from ear to ear.
Cancer Support Community Philadelphia
Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.
Project HOME | None of us are home until all of us are home®
Project HOME is a Philadelphia non-profit organization empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
I wrote to ask about the rumors in August and received this: All is well with the pub. As the owner Mark Connor just said to me… “The Pub is boarded until we open, just in case. Not going to open until we can use that beautiful bar….” Sadly that time is not going to come for Mark as he’s put the bar, and building he owns up for sale.
Thanks to Mark for the fun, and especially for all his wonderful philanthropy which benefited kids, the police and the community through various events he sponsored. The Irish Pub will not soon be forgotten.
The USPS Art Project is an artist collaboration project created by InLiquid artist member Christina Massey, free and open for anyone who wants to participate. The goal is for unique collaborative artworks to be created, while helping the USPS by sending and receiving packages. InLiquid is thrilled to host the USPS Art Project here in Philadelphia at the Park Towne Place Art Studio. Through January 17, 2021.
HughE Dillon, Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements – During Covid19 Pause I am showcasing Charities on blog Pro Bono
Stevenson Advocacy
Business Development. Government Affairs. International Relations.
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Pennsylvania SPCA
Animal protection organization in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Career Wardrobe – Donate & shop
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
Variety Club
Variety-the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley would love to be considered for one the 20 spaces that you are donating. Variety works to enrich the lives of children and young adults with disabilities through social, educational, and vocational programs that nurture independence and self-confidence, and prepare them for life.