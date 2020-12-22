Last Minute Gift Ideas with a Purpose

December 22, 2020 by HughE Dillon

It’s going to be a hard sell to find anyone who hates Steven Singer (l) this year, yes that guy from Steven Singer Jewelers, at 8th and Walnut Street. In 2020 he spent a good part of the year giving back, especially to Frontline Health Care Works, making their day a little easier and a lot more delicious.

The man that everyone loves to hate is spreading love by using a portion of sales from Singer‘s famous 24 karat gold and platinum dipped roses to purchase meals from Philadelphia restaurants and donating them to essential hospital workers and first responders. Last spring he donated dinner for several hospitals on Mother’s Day, last month he fed the day and night shifts at Pennsylvania Hospital, and later this week on Christmas he will be doing the same for another local hospital. For owner Steven Singer, this is a win-win that thanks those tirelessly working to treat Coronavirus patients, and to support an industry in crisis during these unprecedented times.





After being closed for several months earlier this year due to the mandated shut-down, the expert jewelers are back at 8th and Walnut for the gift giving season. They are seeing and can talk about what is popular this year – including the big sellers like the gold dipped roses that help feed hospital workers and support local restaurants; the big boom for Christmas proposals and engagement rings; gifts for those working from home during the pandemic; gifts for those far away; and gifts for pet lovers whose four-legged friends helped them get through 2020.







Steven Singer Jewelers is donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of his famous 24 karat gold and platinum dipped roses to thank frontline essential hospital workers and first responders – and at the same time support local, independent restaurants during a crisis for their industry.



There are currently fifteen selections to pick from for collectors of the famous Steven Singer roses, including:



* Valentine’s Day Red 24k * Classic Gold 24k * Classic Rose Gold* Frozen Rose Gold* Purple Passion 24k * Platinum Baby Blue * Black Diamond 24k * Platinum Purple Passion * Royal Sapphire 24k * Platinum Princess Pink * Platinum Royal Sapphire * Sweetheart Pink 24k * Platinum Valentine’s Day Red* Classic Platinum * Platinum Black Diamond

The famed roses are 12 inches in length, and are made from real roses preserved and then dipped and trimmed in 24 karat gold or platinum.

Each rose is handcrafted by artisans, so just like snowflakes, each rose is one-of-a-kind. The roses start at $59.95 and feature a lifetime guarantee.

LAST MINUTE GIFT GUIDE

On top of dipped roses, Steven Singer’s website and showroom also has a host of other ideas for everyone on Santa’s list – especially during unprecedented times when we all need the support of our families more than ever.

Christa Diamond Engagement Ring

Perfect for a YES!

A flawless to the eye, near colorless, round brilliant diamond engagement ring set in a 14 karat white gold Tiffany style solitaire mounting. Steven Singer is an expert gemologist and has been selling diamonds for 40 years. In that time, he’s found the perfect balance for engagement rings of size, quality, and style at the perfect price. Meet Christa! She’s guaranteed to get a yes! And, with a 100 day, 100% warranty, you can’t go wrong!

Helping Paw

Perfect for Pet Lovers

A necklace with a silver paw print outline that interlocks with a diamond heart to symbolize the bond between pets and our hearts. So many pets have helped people through 2020. For the pet mom in your life, send her something that will honor her furry friend each and every day.

You and Me Diamond Necklace

Perfect for Long Distance Loved Ones

This Sterling Silver Necklace features connected hearts, one in a rose color and one set with diamonds. These intertwined hearts are a wonderful choice for loved ones that you don’t see frequently. Let them know no matter how far the distance or how long it has been, your hearts are connected.

Silver Love Note Diamond Necklace

Perfect for Music Lovers

A Sterling Silver music note made of a heart in either rose, yellow or white, wrapping around a diamond. This stunning heart necklace forms a music note and comes in yellow, rose and white hearts. This is the perfect way to send them a love song they can wear!

SHOP ONLINE OR IN PERSON

The retail store, located at 739 Walnut St, is open for in-person shopping with an appointment, which can be made online or over the phone. They are shipping daily – and will continue to be open after Christmas for anyone that needs last minute gifts or didn’t get to shop due to all happening in the world. In-store pick-up is also available for many items. Standard shipping is always fast and free. No-risk 100 day, 100% money back guarantee on all purchases. Additionally, the expert jewelers are available to help online shoppers through call, chat, text or even virtual video appointments. For appointments, questions or assistance, call 215-627-3242 or visit www.IHateStevenSinger.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

