Holiday Lights Shine Bright

December 23, 2020 by HughE Dillon

I love a good self tour Holiday Light Drive, and this year I went more than ever. It seemed like more people than ever decorated their houses as well.

I often drive the roads in South New Jersey where I grew up. Even though I have lived in Philly longer than I have lived in NJ, I still know those roads much better.

I was the one who always decorated my family house growing up so I really appreciate the effort people put into their Decorations.

I’m not a big fan of the most popular houses, I don’t like to wait in line to see the lights, but I will make an exception especially if I go earlier in the month.







I’m a fan of colorful lights, and these blow up monstrosities















My tour is random and meanders around the streets of Camden County, NJ including Collingswood, Haddon Twp. Audubon, Haddonfield, and byways in between.

Under the Sea

In case you can’t get out I hope you enjoy these

My favorite houses are the ones with trees on the porch.

Found this fun app for holiday light drive arounds! Made by a Dad in Delco!

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/christmasprism/id1540103741

I have checked it out and it is so cool. Make sure you click on the free one, someone created one with a similar name and is charging $19

This popped up in FB Memories today, still a favorite. Thanks Chris Gabello for the shot, and Monique for modeling with moi.

