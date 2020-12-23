Holiday Lights Shine Bright
I often drive the roads in South New Jersey where I grew up. Even though I have lived in Philly longer than I have lived in NJ, I still know those roads much better.
I’m not a big fan of the most popular houses, I don’t like to wait in line to see the lights, but I will make an exception especially if I go earlier in the month.
My favorite houses are the ones with trees on the porch.
danicohn
Found this fun app for holiday light drive arounds! Made by a Dad in Delco!
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/christmasprism/id1540103741
I have checked it out and it is so cool. Make sure you click on the free one, someone created one with a similar name and is charging $19
This popped up in FB Memories today, still a favorite. Thanks Chris Gabello for the shot, and Monique for modeling with moi.