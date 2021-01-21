The Socially Distant Beer Hall We All Need Right Now

January 21, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Parks Pop-up Debuts This Weekend at Fairmount Horticulture Center

Starting Friday, January 22nd at 4:00pm, Parks Pop-Up will debut a new indoor dining experience at the Fairmount Horticulture Center Arboretum at 100 N. Horticultural Drive. The 30,000 square foot unique indoor space will provide ample opportunity for social distancing. Patrons will be able to enjoy fresh food, beers on tap, wine and hot beverages inside a lush greenhouse environment with comfortable chairs, and clean restrooms.

The Parks Pop-up offers families a unique destination in the colder weather where they can get out of the house and partake in safe and socially distanced activities. A portion of all Parks Pop-Up sales will benefit Philadelphia parks.

Reservations are strongly encouraged, with each table currently being limited to 4 people in compliance with local safety mandates. Additional seating is at a first to come – first to serve basis. The pop-up will also have outdoor seating weather permitting.

Masks must be worn at all times except when seated at a table. Contact information will be taken from all guests, to assure contact tracing can occur if it becomes necessary.

Season hours for the Parks pop-up at the Fairmount Horticulture Center Arboretum will be Wednesday to Friday, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 10:00pm. Please note that hours and days of operation may change due to weather and special events. Please visit @parksontap on Instagram and Facebook for regular updates.

For more information about Parks Pop-Up, visit /www.parksontap.com/parks-popup.

