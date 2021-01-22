The Best Bernie Sanders Presidential Inauguration Philly Memes

January 22, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Oh Bernie, what a good sport. Wednesday Bernie Sanders Memes took over the world, and yesterday Philly got in the meme. He joined Carrie Minelli, Kory Aversa and I at the Love for dinner last night. Thanks to my hubby Mike Toub for inviting Bernie to dinner.

Ralph’s Italian Restaurant





JAWN

Here’s what Bernie Sanders thought, and where he got his mittens from; they weren’t your ordinary wool mittens, of course.

