2014: Qatar Airways Philadelphia Launch Gala

January 25, 2021 by HughE Dillon

2018

With the conclusion of 2020, brought the end of a decade 2011 – 2020, and wouldn’t it be a good time to recap some of the best of the best parties, and events I covered over the past decade. The glamour, fun, outrageous times, the charities, the fundraisers, the night life. I yearn, as you all do for the end of the pandemic, when we will all be able to dance again. It is not lost of me of those who won’t be able to join us, and they are always on my mind and in my prayers, whether they passed away from Covid19, violence or something else. Thank you always for your support, and the support of the many businesses, charities and our communities. Looking forward to better times in the future, towards a more perfect union. – HughE

I always keep those people in my prayers whether they’ve passed from Covid, violence or other means which cut their lives short. I need to say that so I can move forward, as I was stuck for awhile wanting joy in my life. I had to really seek guidance to move forward in this space. Thanks for always supporting me and my content.

Qatar Airways Philadelphia Launch Gala



In the past decade several airlines have held fabulous parties to launch their new runs from Philadelphia. One of the more elaborate was held on Thursday, April 3, 2014, as Qatar Airways hosted the grandest of galas to celebrate the launch of their new non-stop service from Philadelphia International Airport to Doha, Qatar.



Venue: The Ritz-Carlton

Food: 10 Arts

PR: Cashman & Assocs.

Guests: 300 invited, hospitality, scenesters, political, media

Maria Papadakis (now Konopka) was the Emcee

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer, His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, hosted a glamorous gala last night at the Ritz-Carlton to celebrate the launch of new, non-stop service from Philadelphia International Airport to Doha, connecting the Philadelphia region to Qatar Airways’ network of more than 130 destinations worldwide.

The red carpet was rolled out for the exclusive guest list, which included the who’s who of Philadelphia’s society, city officials, business and tourism executives, media personalities and international dignitaries.

Lauren D’Orisio, Nigel Richards, Mike Jerrick and Nicole Cashman. (Cashman & Associates handled the Pr)

Laura Burkhardt, greets a member of the Boyz II Men at the step and repeat. (A step and repeat banner ie press wall is a publicity backdrop used primarily for event photography, printed with a repeating pattern such that brand logos or emblems are visible in photographs of the individuals standing in front of it.)





Jane Golden and Hope Cohen

Erik-Newman, Mary Dougherty, Jim-Cuorato and John Saler

Jeff Guaracino, Liza-Cartmell, and Paul Z

Rina Cutler and Alan Greenberger

After a cocktail hour in 10 Arts, where white-gloved servers passed around delicious hors d’oeuvre and cocktails as guests enjoyed a cirque du soleil performance, the nearly 300 guests were led to the ballroom one floor below, for dinner, music and the program, which ended with a performance by Philly’s own Boyz II Men.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

