Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Nicole Cashman, Biker Skillz

February 28, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Excited about March, spring and the vaccine rollout. March is full of hope.

Philadelphian’s love art, and experiences. This summer we’ll have a chance to experience a unique event by Exhibition Hub:

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works. Encounter the brilliance of one of history’s greatest artists in 360 degrees. Check out more information tickets on sale this week HERE.

Congratulations to Nicole Cashman, Cashman & Associates who was named to the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Power 100!! Well deserved!! Nicole created a whole new realm of public relations and publicity in Philadelphia; for the new Puma store in Center City, an invitation included bright red Puma wristbands, which were required for admission to the opening party. For 32 Degrees, the Old City nightclub, Cashman sent out invitations frozen in a block of ice. For the soul food restaurant Savannah, there was a custom music CD.

For the summer-long “4-Play” campaign in Manayunk, Cashman, along with Manayunk Development Corp., developed $4 parking, $4 Absolut martinis, $4 food specials and so on. “Rediscover Manayunk — the place to be,” Cashman’s promotional material says. “And who knows where a little 4PLay could lead?” (source)

The #RothmanRink & Cabin will close this evening at 9 p.m. But don’t forget!

Spring programming begins this Tuesday in the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn ✨⁣

Meet the gita, the newest member of the @phlfoodandshops team. Starting today, #PHLAirport guests placing orders via the OrderAtPHL platform might have their food brought to them by this helpful droid. Read more about this pilot program, which explores another way to make the food ordering and delivery process contactless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly ChitChat (@phillychitchat) I’ll leave you with this amazing video on my Instagram today of very talented Philly kids doing tricks with their bikes. Pretty amazing, mad skills, check out @bikeliferex to see how he practices to perfect these skills.

