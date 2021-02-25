Marley & Me Philly Shoot

February 25, 2021 by HughE Dillon

On Social Media Thursdays mean Throw Back Thursday where folks post their favorite photos or memories which happened before the current time on FB, Instagram or Twitter. I’ll post memories like that on the blog every Thursday until life returns to somewhat normal…. So let’s check out the first time I photographed a movie filming in Philadelphia – Marley & Me a 2008 comedy-drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Owen Wilson and Eric Dane.

Unlike New York City, when a film shoots in Philly there is no notice to the general public; thankfully the businesses near the filming, or folks who live nearby are notified. I always appreciate the tips informing me of film shoots, or celebrity sightings. Marley and Me filmed Broad & Walnut all day long May 14, 2008 and lucky for me I had a great view from the law firm I worked at to time and occasionally I would run out to get a shot, as well as took a long lunch hour. I was a bit distracted that day.

The filmed was shot in Philly and West Chester in the Spring 2008, as well as South Florida. Owen Wilson was a big DB during this filming. That is his bodyguard trying to block my shot, but he didn’t have eyes in the back of his head and I was able to get a decent shot here, as well as other shots as you see.

Eric Dane (c) was enjoying a surge of popularity during this time for playing Dr. Mark Sloan (McSteamy) on the medical drama television series Grey’s Anatomy. He filmed this movie during the “summer” break from the show.

Owen Wilson plays John Grogan, the author of the biographical Marley & Me. Grogan worked at The Philadelphia Inquirer as a columnist.[3][8] The Inquirer published a volume of his best articles in 2007 called Bad Dogs Have More Fun.

Release date

December 25, 2008 (United States)

Running time

115 minutes

Budget

$60 million

Box office

$247.8 million[1]

This is the very next moment and the photo made E! Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston wasn’t on set the one day I was able to photograph them filming, but she was spotted around town eating at a few restaurants. She was too friendly. I ran into her the day after Brad and Angelina announced they were having a baby. But even in NYC she was always kind of a bitch to photograph, and not overly friendly to fans. Sorry not sorry, Angelina was always a pro and wonderful to her fans. We had a bit of a run in one Saturday as she was leaving El Vez. I got a tip she was there, practically ran from the Italian Festival on 9th Street to grab a shot. She came out as I was yelling, politely for a photo. She ignored me but her bodyguards attacked me ie at her instructions.

The Philly Inquirer’s Mike Klein did a write up. (This paragraph is from my blog of that time called “Confessions of a Paparazzi.”

This was a tough shot to get as her bodyguards roughed me up a bit, grabbing my camera lens and trying to twist it to break it. Three bodyguards Jen, you would think that you would want your photo taken considering Angelina is having twins and is all over the press. Furthermore, Demi (see below) walks around Philly without bodyguards and you need three just to block photos and rough up lone photographer who was polite enough to ask for the photo.

(At the time I had never seen a Friend’s episode, so I didn’t get how clever his headline was:

“The One Where Jennifer Aniston Eats At El Vez”

Demi Moore was in town at the same time filming Happy Tears with Parker Posey. Say what, yeah I never watched it either. Anyway, here’s a shot of her I got after lunch at Tria at 18th and Sansom. She was a difficult shot to get, but I told her if she gave me one good clean shot I wouldn’t bother her for the rest of the time of the filming; and I didn’t much to the chagrin of the restaurants who tipped me off in the coming weeks.

