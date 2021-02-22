10 Intriguing Items in My InBox – Monday Mailbag

February 22, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Over the next few days it’ll start warming up, beware of falling ice on buildings as well as from over passes. I get a lot of mail, I often create social media posts, but I think on Monday’s for the time being I will publish what I think to be the most informative, and most often than not covered by other outlets, here. Let’s go…

Board members of the Barnes Foundation, Joseph Neubauer and Aileen Roberts won the 2011 Philadelphia Award for their leadership.

Just In:

The Board of Trustees of the Barnes Foundation announced that Aileen Roberts has been elected as the Board’s new Chair. Roberts, who has served on the Board since 2005 and as Vice Chair since 2015, succeeds Joseph Neubauer. Neubauer led the Barnes as Chair from 2015 to 2020 and will remain a Trustee and serve as Chair of the Barnes Foundation’s $100 million Second Century Campaign.

The Mass will be streamed live on the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ArchPhila) and the Archdiocesan website (https://vimeo.com/event/17522).





In addition, all are encouraged to join in praying the Solemn Novena to Saint Katharine Drexel, which will begin on Monday, February 22. Please follow the link below to access the Novena: https://www.saintkatharinedrexelshrine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Solemn-Novena.pdf.



For more information on the Shrine of Saint Katharine Drexel at the Cathedral Basilica, please see the website, https://www.saintkatharinedrexelshrine.com/.

The support of PFS members plays a critical role in our mission to bring world-class cinema to Philadelphia, as we do our part to contribute to the region’s robust arts and cultural community.

Innovation, vision, and the ability to inspire are all qualities of leadership. These elements define the purpose of Moore College of Art & Design’s virtual 2021 Leadership Conference for Women in the Arts, 1916 Race Street, located on The Parkway, Friday, March 5, 2021, from 10 am to 4 pm. This online conference is FREE but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit moore.edu/2021womeninarts.

Monday, February 22nd is National Margarita Day and Philadelphia restaurants are celebrating with all-day specials, happy hours, food and drink specials, and even five dollar margaritas! One suggestion:

@rosystacobar in Center City invites you to celebrate National Margarita Day Monday. Take advantage of Rosy’s special $5 Happy Hour menu! Classic house margaritas, Esquites, Quesadillas, Nachos, Tacos, Churros, Mexican wine, Mexican and Mainstay drafts are all $5 from 3-5 p.m. for dine-in only. Add flavor to your margarita for $2. Make your reservations now at rosystacobar.com.

On Monday, March 15, at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, For The Love of Opera will air via Facebook Live on the NMAJH Facebook page, the Opera Philadelphia Facebook page, and the Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience and The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music Facebook pages, with a limited number of Zoom slots also available. This special production will be available on-demand after the event on the above Facebook pages, NMAJH’s website, and on the Opera Philadelphia Channel.

Visit https://www.nmajh.org/events/for-the-love-of-opera/ to learn more.

The 2021 Listening Tour with new AACC President & CEO Regina A. Hairston kicks off next week. Are you registered to participate? Registration is required for all sessions. Make sure you or a representative from your company is registered today!

POPS in Schools crafts the music leaders of tomorrow with mentorship from the music leaders of today.

Launched in 2015, POPS in Schools is an EITC-Certified Program that enhances music education for approximately 3,000 students in the School District of Philadelphia by embedding Philly POPS Teaching Artists in schools to coach and mentor students.



“The POPS is reaching the next generation of Philadelphia musicians and art lovers, while providing the school district with greatly needed resources.”

– Philadelphia Mayor James F. Kenney







During the interruption in 2020, the POPS created POPSinSchools@HOME, quickly meeting the demand for at home study materials and inspirational videos for students during the crisis.



Visit POPSinSchools@HOME



Join an hour-long discussion with the filmmakers and special guests, featuring clips from the new three-part series, HEMINGWAY.

With Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, Lesley Blume, Patt Morrison and Rachel Kushner.

HEMINGWAY premieres on PBS stations April 5-7, 2021.

Learn more: pbs.org/hemingway

HemingwayPBS

