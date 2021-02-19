I Used to Photographed Fashion Week in NYC

February 19, 2021 by HughE Dillon

FRONT ROW:

Kim Kardashian (with boyfriend Reggie Bush (r)) and Kanye West (with Lupe Fiasco) sitting near each other at the Y-3 Autumn/Winter 2009-10 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 40 on February 15, 2009 in New York City.

Between 2006 – 2011 I was a celebrity photographer as well as a friendly paparazzo in NYC. One of my favorite events to shoot was the New York Fashion week which would occur in September and in February. The September shows promoted spring/summer fashions of the following year, and February featured fall/winter fashions six months later. Today I’m featuring the opening of the Armani 5th Avenue Opening Party in 2009 which occurred during NYFW Fall/Winter Collection 2009.

It was always so cold during Fall NYFW but fashion week was such a draw for celebrities with all the parties, free clothes and catching up with friends, as was the case for the opening of the Armani 5th Avenue store in New York City, which was a jewel box designed by Massimiliano & Doriana Fuksas Architects.

Giorgio Armani comes at his 5th Avenue party.

The photographers lined the “red carpet” along 56th Street and 5th Avenue. The position of the photographers is determined by the PR. As a photographer from Philly, I was not considered a working NYC photographer so I mostly got the 2nd row on a ladder, which is where I am shooting this scene.





Victoria Beckham

I always admired the celebrities, models and notables who walked the red carpet for the parties especially in the winter as they often were outside. It must have been 30f and windy this bone chilling night, and I had several layers on. Poor Vicky. But her assistant was right off to the side and hurried her coat on when she was done the half a block long red carpet

Chance Crawford at the height of his Gossip Girl fame.

Ricky Martin

Rest in Peace:

Peaches Honeyblossom Geldof-Cohen

Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe

Vampire Weekend attend the Armani / 5th

Solange Knowles

John Mayer

Leonardo DiCaprio

January Jones

This is how I would mark my photos to send to my photo agency who would distribute the photos to media

Armani/5th Avenue Store Opening – Red Carpet 02/17/2009 – Armani / 5th Avenue New York, NY United States

It was a lot of fun to shoot the shows, the celebrities and all the parties happening throughout the week. I learned so much about my craft during this period, which by the way was a hobby/career as I was still employed full time as a paralegal in Philadelphia. That was a lot of commuting, and a lot of vacation days off to shoot celebrities in NYC. I stopped going to NYC when I left my paralegal job, became a full time event photographer in Philly. There wasn’t a lot of money in photographing celebrities unless you moved to NYC and were really present everyday to work there, and by 2011 PhillyChitChat really took off and kept me in Philly.

Have a great weekend.

