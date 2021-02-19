I Used to Photographed Fashion Week in NYC
Between 2006 – 2011 I was a celebrity photographer as well as a friendly paparazzo in NYC. One of my favorite events to shoot was the New York Fashion week which would occur in September and in February. The September shows promoted spring/summer fashions of the following year, and February featured fall/winter fashions six months later. Today I’m featuring the opening of the Armani 5th Avenue Opening Party in 2009 which occurred during NYFW Fall/Winter Collection 2009.
It was always so cold during Fall NYFW but fashion week was such a draw for celebrities with all the parties, free clothes and catching up with friends, as was the case for the opening of the Armani 5th Avenue store in New York City, which was a jewel box designed by Massimiliano & Doriana Fuksas Architects.
I always admired the celebrities, models and notables who walked the red carpet for the parties especially in the winter as they often were outside. It must have been 30f and windy this bone chilling night, and I had several layers on. Poor Vicky. But her assistant was right off to the side and hurried her coat on when she was done the half a block long red carpet
It was a lot of fun to shoot the shows, the celebrities and all the parties happening throughout the week. I learned so much about my craft during this period, which by the way was a hobby/career as I was still employed full time as a paralegal in Philadelphia. That was a lot of commuting, and a lot of vacation days off to shoot celebrities in NYC. I stopped going to NYC when I left my paralegal job, became a full time event photographer in Philly. There wasn’t a lot of money in photographing celebrities unless you moved to NYC and were really present everyday to work there, and by 2011 PhillyChitChat really took off and kept me in Philly.
Have a great weekend.