First Look of Skyline From 28th Floor of Luxurious Living ArtHaus

February 18, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Philadelphians were invited to an open-air performance Serenade on the Avenue held Saturday Valentine’s Day eve and were invited to see raw space on the 28th floor of the new condo/apartment building in Center City under construction ArtHaus.



The 47-story, 524-foot-high tower at Broad and Spruce Streets whose tag line, “live at the intersection of art and beauty” .

The Broad and Spruce Street tower will stand 47 stories and host 108 balconied condominiums with beautiful views of Philadelphia, that will range in price from $2 million to more than $10 million,





Last fall Carl Dranoff, CEO of Dranoff Properties and Developer of Arthaus told Metro Philly, “I thought our giant construction site could somehow be retrofitted to bring about an outdoor performance like the Greeks did with their amphitheaters.” Serenade on the Avenue debuted last September from a temporary stage facing City Hall on the 7th floor of the Arthaus construction site across from the Kimmel Center, for three special concerts.







Audience members lined the streets, some had heard about it through social media and news posts, others were just passing by.

It became a Wednesday night tradition for three consecutive weeks.

On Saturday as well as last fall, all the musicians were coordinated by AJ Luca, a faculty instructor at University of the Arts and a performer herself along with alumni, who performed love songs from Frank Sinatra, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Henry Mancini from the 7th-floor pop-up stage at Arthaus in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

After Saturday’s concert we were invited upstairs to enjoy the views from the 28th Floor.

The first residents are scheduled to move into Arthaus February 2022.

