INBOX: PHILADELPHIA ZOO ANNOUNCES BIG TIME: LIFE IN AN ENDANGEROUS AGE FEATURING 24 LIFE SIZE ANIMATRONIC DINOSAURS COMING THIS MARCH 2021

February 17, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Zoo (3400 W. Girard Avenue) announces Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, a brand-new immersive multi-sensory experience featuring 24-life-size, animatronic dinosaurs that will transport guests back to when these giants roamed the Earth. Opening to the public on March 29, 2021, Big Time highlights some of history’s most powerful events, volcanic eruptions and asteroid strikes, that changed the atmosphere, the level of the seas, the temperature of the earth, even the amount of sunlight on the planet. As a result of these catastrophes, some creatures had the time to adapt, and others did not, dying off forever. Through evocative landscapes, realistic settings, immersive sounds and life-like giants, Big Time takes guests through the Age of Dinosaurs through to present day, showing what life was like and the challenges faced when these amazons walked the planet. Big Time will open to members for a preview from Thursday, March 25th to Sunday, March 28th. Big Time opens to the general public on Monday, March 29th through September 30th. Reservations are available for Big Time starting on February 17th at Noon. All reservations should be made online at www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org. Attendance will be capped to ensure a wonderful, safe experience, don’t wait to reserve your visit now. Tickets are the cost of General Zoo Admission $24 for ages 12+ and $19 for ages 2-11, children under 2 are free, plus entrance for Big Time $6 (adults and children ages 2+). Members enjoy free admission to the Zoo with advance reservation and save on BIG TIME tickets.

TAKE THE PLEDGE

As the Big Time journey comes to an end, guests can take steps to help turn the tide for endangered animals and enact change to ensure a future where we can all live and thrive together on our planet.

• Take a packet of the seeds and grow native plant species that attract and sustain pollinators, such as the monarch butterfly.

• Send a postcard or sign an electronic petition to advocate for global conservation actions aimed at addressing wildlife extinction.

• Advocate for 30×30 and ask national and world leaders to protect 30% of lands and oceans by 2030.

ICKET AND VISITOR INFORMATION

Big Time will open to members Thursday, March 25th to Sunday, March 28th. Big Time opens to the general public on Monday, March 29th through September 30th.

Tickets and reservations are available for Big Time starting on February 17th at Noon. All reservations should be made online at www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org. Attendance will be capped to ensure a wonderful, safe experience, don’t wait to reserve your visit now. Zoo Admission tickets are for a specific date and time. Entrance times are every half hour. Reserve BIG TIME tickets with your admission to secure your spot. Tickets are the cost of General Zoo Admission $24 for ages 12+ and $19 for ages 2-11, children under 2 are free, plus entrance for Big Time $6 (adults and children ages 2+). Members enjoy free admission to the Zoo with advance reservation and save on BIG TIME tickets!

Big Time will be open from 9:30am to 5:00 pm daily. The last entrance time to the exhibit is 4:00pm. Stay tuned for special evening dates coming closer to the opening date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

