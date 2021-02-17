You Asked For It, and It’s Back, Woof Woof Wednesday
A few years ago I started Woof Woof Wednesday posts to highlight our friends and neighbors pets, especially during the very busy social season when I had time constraints and it was an easy post. Recently people have written me to say they missed these posts. I’m happy to comply, I have a lot of time now. If you want your dog to be featured tag me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, otherwise I will be reviewing timelines or papping ie shooting candidly of pups like the fashionable one above. So cute!!
A cat with a view