You Asked For It, and It’s Back, Woof Woof Wednesday

February 17, 2021 by HughE Dillon

A few years ago I started Woof Woof Wednesday posts to highlight our friends and neighbors pets, especially during the very busy social season when I had time constraints and it was an easy post. Recently people have written me to say they missed these posts. I’m happy to comply, I have a lot of time now. If you want your dog to be featured tag me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, otherwise I will be reviewing timelines or papping ie shooting candidly of pups like the fashionable one above. So cute!!

Macey Grey dyes her hair with dog friendly dye every other week

This dog cracks me up. Who knew there were so many fire hydrants around.

awe

Go Sixers!!

Happy Ash Wednesday!!

Good capture

A cat with a view

Have a groovy day!!

