Grand Re-Opening: Bridget Foy’s. It was delicious!!

Bridget Foy and husband Paul Rodriguez, along with parents John and Bernadette Foy, announces the grand opening of the brand new Bridget Foy’s at 200 South Street this Friday, February 12th at 4:00pm. Bridget Foy’s is one of Philadelphia and South Streets most beloved restaurants that has served the community for decades since the 1970s. The entire restaurant was lost in 2017 during a devastating fire. After three years of demolition, construction, design, pandemic delays, two COVID shut-downs, a giant snow storm, a East Philly Café Pop-up and limited dining capacity, Bridget Foy’s is finally ready to return and make its grand debut overlooking one of Philadelphia’s most picturesque corners.

The new dining room and bar features a show-stopping gold tin ceiling, striking wood and tiled floors, socially distanced seating, 16 oversized windows and doors opening to the sidewalk, advanced ventilation, artwork by Bernadette and Paul, and other touches of nostalgia and Americana with a light, modern and airy twist.

Outside, look for more outdoor seating than ever before with a patio cafe featuring their first-ever outside bar and service window, state-of-the-art outdoor covered heating space, plus sidewalk seating on the front of the building, with room for more along 2nd Street in nice weather.





For the kitchen team, the Foy’s have tapped the culinary talent of Chefs David Gilberg and Carla Goncalves of Cry Baby Pasta and formerly of Koo Zee Doo. Look for the return of updated Foy’s classics and favorites, plus Gilberg’s spin on American comfort cuisine. Goncalves will present her scratch pastries and desserts.

At the bar, look for cocktails that play a riff on the classics, plus a robust, accessible and affordable selection of wines. On tap, look for craft beers, wine by the glass, sparkling wine, and batched cocktails. New, look for the first-ever Bridget Foy and Cry Baby Pasta canned cocktails that are perfect to go and for take-out. Starting services include indoor and outdoor dining, dinner, weekend brunch and midday weekend menus, cocktails, beer, wine, cocktails to go, take-out, pick-up and delivery.

Hours will be Wednesday to Sunday, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm for dinner, and on weekends Saturday and Sunday brunch from 11:00am to 3:00pm, mid-day menu 3:00pm to 4:00pm, and dinner 4:00pm to 9:00pm. For more info and reservations, visit bridgetfoys.com or call 215-922-1813. Connect on Instagram @BridgetFoys.

