Philly, LOVE IS IN THE AIR!

February 15, 2021 by HughE Dillon

If you were in the Rittenhouse Square area yesterday, you might have noticed the 18th Street corridor adorned with 5,000 red and pink balloon garland installations on both sides of the street. It was a Visit Philly & Metro Philly newspaper activation:

InBox:

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day in Philadelphia as VISIT PHILADELPHIA® transforms a stretch of 18th Street in Rittenhouse Square with massive red and pink balloon garland installations above the outdoor dining structures, turning the area into the ultimate romantic setting for diners and restaurant workers, some of whom will be surprised with a Visit Philly Overnight Hotel Package they can use at a later date.







Participating restaurants: a.kitchen, Bar Bombón, The Dandelion, The Love, Tria and HipCityVeg



Participating hotels: Canopy Philadelphia Center City, DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center City, Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing, Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia, The Inn at Penn, Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, Le Méridien Philadelphia, Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, Warwick Rittenhouse Square Philadelphia and The Westin Philadelphia

Over the last 12 months, romance has been hard to come by. VISIT PHILADELPHIA’s Get A Room Giveaway aims to extend the love and romance of Valentine’s Day well beyond February 14, encouraging bookings for future hotel stays as the tourism industry begins its COVID-19 recovery.









The giveaway continues through February 28, 2021, thanks to a partnership between VISIT PHILADELPHIA and the Metro Philadelphia. Those looking to re-energize their romance can enter to win a Visit Philly Overnight Hotel Package, complete with a one-night hotel stay, hotel parking and buy-one-get-one-free attraction tickets, at philly.metro.us/getaroom. More information is available at visitphilly.com/getaroom.

In total, 100 people will receive one-night hotel stays.

“VISIT PHILADELPHIA is bringing fun and happiness to the most romantic day of the year,” said Jeff Guaracino, president & CEO, VISIT PHILADELPHIA. “Our Get A Room Giveaway is part of our #OurTurnToTourist marketing campaign to encourage people to enjoy day and overnight visits to Greater Philadelphia.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

