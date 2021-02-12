PhillyWood News; Philly Weekend Vibes
I always pass this house on my way to my friends house. Every “holiday” she decorates. I can’t wait to see what she does for St. Patrick’s Day!! BTW Did you realize Ash Wednesday is next week. I think I’ll start my New Year New Hugh diet again, who wants to join me?
Last week my bubble got together to watch the Super Bowl. The best brisket, pork and beans I’ve ever had, by Danny’s BBQ. Contact him here for your next party
contact info: dannydsbbq2016@gmail.com
. AND thanks to Raj Hamilton for the delicious mac & cheese and his Thanuja and Nick for the hospitality.
Kate Winslet‘s ‘Mare of Easttown’ finished filming last fall in our area, and HBO announced this past week that the TV series will debut 4/18/21. There’s a great article on Philly Voice about how the very British Winslet dealt with attaining the Delco accent. Seems she wanted to throw things.
While here Kate stayed at the Ritz Residences for the first couple months before the pandemic interrupted filming. After that she rented a home in Chester County, closer to the film set in Marcus Hook, Aston and Easttown. (Check out this article on Daily Mail)
Kate Winslet has revealed she hid in the boot of a car to help and coach her younger co-star through a sex scene.
The actress, 45, voluntarily took on the role of intimacy coordinator on the set of upcoming HBO series Mare of Easttown to support her on-screen daughter Angourie Rice, 20.
Speaking to Samira Ahmed on the How I Found My Voice podcast, Kate told how no intimacy coordinator was hired for the scene because the characters remain clothed throughout.
Another show filming in Philly last year, was Adam Sandler’s Hustle. It was supposed to film through November but production was stopped on October 28. I hear it’s schedule to return to film in the spring.
Thanks to Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House-Philadelphia for hosting Mike this week for their Valentine’s Day Dinner. It was delicious. 4 courses for $175 including two glasses of champagne. The restaurant is inside Rivers Casino. Which by the way I won $80 on my way out the door. Free Parking too.