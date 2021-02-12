PhillyWood News; Philly Weekend Vibes

February 12, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Happy Friday, I really should be posting columns on events I shot this week but I just felt like doing a round up. There’s so much happening to chat about, and ideas to do, read, watch get excited for and I wanted to share it. A lot of the times I tweet, FB or instagram these tidbits but many of you write me and tell me you’re not on those SM platforms, or you missed the posts as the algorithms for those platforms don’t always show you my posts.

I always pass this house on my way to my friends house. Every “holiday” she decorates. I can’t wait to see what she does for St. Patrick’s Day!! BTW Did you realize Ash Wednesday is next week. I think I’ll start my New Year New Hugh diet again, who wants to join me?

Last week my bubble got together to watch the Super Bowl. The best brisket, pork and beans I’ve ever had, by Danny’s BBQ. Contact him here for your next party

contact info: dannydsbbq2016@gmail.com

. AND thanks to Raj Hamilton for the delicious mac & cheese and his Thanuja and Nick for the hospitality.

Kate Winslet‘s ‘Mare of Easttown’ finished filming last fall in our area, and HBO announced this past week that the TV series will debut 4/18/21. There’s a great article on Philly Voice about how the very British Winslet dealt with attaining the Delco accent. Seems she wanted to throw things.

GC Images

While here Kate stayed at the Ritz Residences for the first couple months before the pandemic interrupted filming. After that she rented a home in Chester County, closer to the film set in Marcus Hook, Aston and Easttown. (Check out this article on Daily Mail)

Kate Winslet has revealed she hid in the boot of a car to help and coach her younger co-star through a sex scene.

The actress, 45, voluntarily took on the role of intimacy coordinator on the set of upcoming HBO series Mare of Easttown to support her on-screen daughter Angourie Rice, 20.

Speaking to Samira Ahmed on the How I Found My Voice podcast, Kate told how no intimacy coordinator was hired for the scene because the characters remain clothed throughout.

Another show filming in Philly last year, was Adam Sandler’s Hustle. It was supposed to film through November but production was stopped on October 28. I hear it’s schedule to return to film in the spring.

Besides a great shopping spot, the Fashion District is perfect for socially distancing exercise in warmth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sisterly Love Food Fair (@sisterlylovefoodfair) Sisterly Love Food Fair is at DiBruno’s Saturday noon til 2pm. I can’t make it as I will be shooting the free concert Sweetheart Seranade at Broad & Spruce Streets. Then touring the new condo building ArtHaus at that location.

Thanks to Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House-Philadelphia for hosting Mike this week for their Valentine’s Day Dinner. It was delicious. 4 courses for $175 including two glasses of champagne. The restaurant is inside Rivers Casino. Which by the way I won $80 on my way out the door. Free Parking too.

