Archdiocese of Philadelphia Breaks Ground For Apartments

March 9, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Shot from the new 18th on Terrace apartment building in February 2021

In 2016 I first wrote the story about the Archdiocese’s plan for building housing units on their property near Sts. Peter & Paul Cathedral (here). After a few years of tweaking the project,

the developers have broken ground where the convent used to be located at 17th and Race. (The short brown building in the back) (Rendering by the firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz)

(Rendering by the firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz)

CATHEDRAL PLACE – PHASE 1

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will lease a portion of its property surrounding the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul for the construction of two Philadelphia high-rise towers for 99 years.

The roughly four-acre block located in center city between 17th and 18th streets and between Race and Vine streets overlooks the city’s main locus of arts and culture, Logan Circle and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, which hosted visits by St. John Paul II in 1979 and Pope Francis in 2015.

The building will be twenty-three stories containing 273 apartment units, 2,500 square feet of ground-floor retail, and include 18 underground parking spaces.

CATHEDRAL PLACE – PHASE 1 at 17th and Race Streets (Rendering by the firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz)

Financial terms of the agreement on the Cathedral Block Project with master developer EM Race Vine Venture were not disclosed in an announcement Nov. 23. (Catholic Philly) EM Race Vine Venture was incorporated in Delaware in August 2019 and selected as the lead partner for the project on Sept. 27 of that year.

Chicago-based firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz has been selected as the lead architect for phase one of the project.

(Rendering by the firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz)

For more in-depth info and renderings head here

According to KYWNews “Proceeds from the project will be directed to the compensation fund for victims of clergy abuse.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

