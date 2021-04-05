Ready Set Philly We’re On The Verge

April 5, 2021 by HughE Dillon

In the wake of a devastating year in which COVID has critically damaged Philadelphia’s economy and taken thousands of lives, City officials and leaders from the region’s business community today announced Ready.Set.Philly!, a year-long initiative to promote the safe return to Philadelphia for work and play, aimed at restoring the city’s economic and cultural vibrancy.

(This photo by Sam Sassano)

Left to right: Jerry Sweeney of Brandywine Realty Trust; Susan Jacobson, chair of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia; Angela Val, executive director of Ready Set Philly!; Mayor Jim Kenney; Bill Hankowsky, former CEO of Liberty Property Trust; and Michael Rashid, Philadelphia Commerce Director.

Last week I attended a great press conference to publicly launch the Ready Set Initiative which is a collaborative effort with the City of Philadelphia, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, and coalition of businesses and organizations who will work together to provide information that will encourage, support, and promote safely bringing people back to Philadelphia – the heart of the region. I was bursting with joy as that is basically what I’ve been doing for a better part of the year.

Philly is Open, safely. Soon We Will All Gather.

How many of us dreamed of working from home for so many years, and now that we have for the past year, how many dream of returning to work. We miss the early morning walks to work.

We miss our friends, office mates, copy machines, 30 second elevator chats, we miss happy hour, we miss our train mates, theater nights, live entertainment, Philly streets, people watching, so much about what is connected with working in an office we now realize it’s missing from our lives, and was a big part of us.

Sunsets, especially from the Four Seasons lobby.







What a great idea. >>> Ready.Set.Philly! is ready to get us back in the office, safely. The collaborative return-to-work civic initiative between the City of Philadelphia, the Greater Philadelphia Chamber and a broad coalition of employers and organizations throughout the region care deeply about Philadelphia. Follow them on Instagram, FB and ReadySetPhilly and stay on top of how things progress as we return to work, our offices and satisfy the curiosity of whatever happened to that banana I left in my top drawer as my friend Mel sometimes mentions to me

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

