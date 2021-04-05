Ready Set Philly We’re On The Verge

Last week I attended a great press conference to publicly launch the Ready Set Initiative which is a collaborative effort with the City of Philadelphia, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, and coalition of businesses and organizations who will work together to provide information that will encourage, support, and promote safely bringing people back to Philadelphia – the heart of the region. I was bursting with joy as that is basically what I’ve been doing for a better part of the year.
How many of us dreamed of working from home for so many years, and now that we have for the past year, how many dream of returning to work. We miss the early morning walks to work. We miss our friends, office mates, copy machines, 30 second elevator chats, we miss happy hour, we miss our train mates, theater nights, live entertainment, Philly streets, people watching, so much about what is connected with working in an office we now realize it’s missing from our lives, and was a big part of us.
HughE Dillon, Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements – During Covid19 Pause I am showcasing Charities on blog Pro Bono
Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger Run
For over 20yrs the Coalition has been a leader in GTR Philadelphia's anti-hunger fight
Career Wardrobe – Donate & shop
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
Walk With Me Philadelphia 2021
Easter Seals Southeastern Pa
Nonprofit Organization
Cancer Support Community Philadelphia
Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Stevenson Advocacy
Business Development. Government Affairs. International Relations.