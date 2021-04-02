Uncategorized

Fashion Friday: What Did Fans Wear On Phillies Opening Day & Who Created Those Bryce Harper Phanatic Cleats

April 2, 2021 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment

It’s Fashion Friday, let’s see what folks wore yesterday for the Phillies opening Day

The photo on the left is how @esanowitz attended last years Phillies game during the pandemic, and yesterday he attended in person

Cindy Webster attended her 29th Phillies home opener, and she brought a friend.

@Otistherigger might live in Houston now, but he’s still rooting for his hometown team.

The Bachich Family was happy to be back where they belong.
Marisa Magnatta’s Traditional dad-daughter opening day photo
Decked out long time Phillies fan, endured 4 hours of freezing weather for a warm win
Phillies newest fan

Who wore it best, I think Luca for the win

Absolutely love this Nick Schiller @nickschiller17

Bryce Harper didn’t disappoint with his Phanatic shoes this year.

Created by Marcus Rivero of Soles By Sir