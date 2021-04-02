Fashion Friday: What Did Fans Wear On Phillies Opening Day & Who Created Those Bryce Harper Phanatic Cleats

April 2, 2021 by HughE Dillon

It’s Fashion Friday, let’s see what folks wore yesterday for the Phillies opening Day

The photo on the left is how @esanowitz attended last years Phillies game during the pandemic, and yesterday he attended in person

Cindy Webster attended her 29th Phillies home opener, and she brought a friend.

@Otistherigger might live in Houston now, but he’s still rooting for his hometown team.

The Bachich Family was happy to be back where they belong.

Marisa Magnatta’s Traditional dad-daughter opening day photo

Decked out long time Phillies fan, endured 4 hours of freezing weather for a warm win

Phillies newest fan





Who wore it best, I think Luca for the win

Absolutely love this Nick Schiller @nickschiller17





Bryce Harper didn’t disappoint with his Phanatic shoes this year.

Created by Marcus Rivero of Soles By Sir

