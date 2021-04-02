Fashion Friday: What Did Fans Wear On Phillies Opening Day & Who Created Those Bryce Harper Phanatic Cleats
It’s Fashion Friday, let’s see what folks wore yesterday for the Phillies opening Day
The photo on the left is how @esanowitz attended last years Phillies game during the pandemic, and yesterday he attended in person
Cindy Webster attended her 29th Phillies home opener, and she brought a friend.
@Otistherigger might live in Houston now, but he’s still rooting for his hometown team.
Who wore it best, I think Luca for the win
Bryce Harper didn’t disappoint with his Phanatic shoes this year.
Created by Marcus Rivero of Soles By Sir