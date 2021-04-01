Save The Date: Kimmel Center Re-Opening

April 1, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Happy Days Are Here Again as the Kimmel Cultural Campus is ReOpening

THE KIMMEL CULTURAL CAMPUS ANNOUNCES REOPENING IN FALL 2021

With positive news and reports from Broadway touring industry organizations, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is announcing the return of live Broadway programming to Philadelphia in the fall of 2021 after being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19. The Kimmel Cultural Campus kicks-off its season, presented in partnership with The Shubert Organization, with 13 magnificent shows that will finally bring audiences together again for the unparalleled live theater experience. In anticipation of reopening its doors safely and resuming mainstage performances, Campus management continues to work in consultation with health and safety experts and in accordance with City and Commonwealth guidelines in the development of its reopening plans. Additionally, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is working collaboratively with its esteemed Resident Companies to support their season plans which will be announced in the coming months.

The 2021/22 Broadway Philadelphia season premieres with the return of Hamilton and continues with an astounding lineup of Tony Award®-winning productions including fan favorites, an innovative reimagining, and beloved classics. The upcoming season boasts 42 Tony Awards and 37 Drama Desk Awards™, and several Philadelphia premieres.

Hamilton (October 20 – November 28, 2021, Academy of Music)

My niece Ella and I caught it when it debuted in Philly in 2019. It was magnificent.



Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles (October 29 – 31, 2021, Merriam Theater) – I loved it , yeah yeah yeah

Anastasia (November 23 – 28, 2021, Merriam Theater)

Stomp (December 28, 2021 – January 2, 2022, Merriam Theater) – Toe tapping, aisle dancing show

Pretty Woman: The Musical (January 4 – 16, 2022, Academy of Music) – I Feel Pretty

Hadestown (February 9 – 20, 2022, Academy of Music) – Make me feel ALIVE

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (February 22 –27, 2022, Academy of Music) – You’ve got a friend in this musical. Go with your best friend.

Rent: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour (March 4 – 6, 2022, Merriam Theater) One of the best. I’ve seen it on Broadway at least 10 times, and in Philly 5 times.

Only about 1,171,200 minutes away from seeing this again and singing “525,600 minutes in the year.”

Oklahoma! (March 8 – 20, 2022, Forrest Theatre) – Mike’s Mom’s favorite show!!

Waitress (March 29 – April 3, 2022, Academy of Music) – Adorable

Hairspray (May 16 – 22, 2022, Merriam Theater) – You Can’t Stop The Beat >>> I’ve seen the movie 37 times.

To Kill A Mockingbird (July 12 – 24, 2022, Academy of Music) –

Classic, timely.

Dear Evan Hansen (August 16 – 28, 2022, Forrest Theatre) – Oh dear, I never saw this either

Beginning in the 2021/22 season, Kimmel Cultural Campus is pleased to present a Safe & Clean Commitment + COVID-19 Subscriber Guarantee as outlined below:

Safe & Clean Commitment + COVID-19 Subscriber Guarantee

We will always put the safety of our guests, artists, and staff first. We will not hold performances until City and Commonwealth guidelines allow, and we are working closely with our union partners, producers, artists, and other performing arts centers around the nation to develop the most comprehensive plan to safely reopen our doors. We are committing to a healthy and clean environment with increased disinfection, enhanced ventilation, and will enforce all recommended health authority guidelines. We want you to return when you are ready, we will stand behind any subscription tickets you purchase now for our future events with our COVID-19 Subscriber Guarantee. For more information on COVID-19 Subscriber Guarantee and our Safe & Clean Commitment, please visit kimmelcenter.org.

