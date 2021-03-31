Best Places to See Cherry Blossoms and Blooming Trees in Philly

11th Annual Shofuso Cherry Blossom 10k/5k April 10 through April 18 $45 race fee This year, the Annual Cherry Blossom 10K/5K will be virtual. Upon registration through RunSignUp. runners can complete their distances on their own schedule at the sanctioned course among the cherry trees near Shofuso, on their regular training courses, on a treadmill, or anywhere that feels right. Between Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 18, participants will complete the run/walk, submit their time, and tag Shofuso in selfies taken along the way or at the finish with the hashtag #CherryBlossom10K or #SpringStartsatShofuso.
There are an assortment of viewing locations throughout Philadelphia as featured on one side of the new map, including Washington Square, Columbus Boulevard, Delancey Street, and near Eastern State Penitentiary. Prime locations for cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park include:
Kelly Drive/East River Cherry trees from 1933 planting “ North of Boathouse Row past where Girard Ave. crosses Kelly Drive
Memorial Hall/Please Touch Museum On Lansdowne Drive, behind Memorial Hall
Belmont Plateau Along Belmont Mansion Drive overlooking the city skyline
The Paulownia trees surrounding Swann Fountain bloom in the first week of May. As luck would have it the tulips are in full bloom as well. (shot May 7, 2020). Enjoy as these blooms are quick especially if it rains, and is windy during the blooming season.
