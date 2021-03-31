Best Places to See Cherry Blossoms and Blooming Trees in Philly

March 31, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The cherry blossoms are coming!

On the first day of Spring people on Social Media often post this street to celebrate the day, but in fact the street doesn’t bloom until the 2nd week of April; I know as it’s 3 blocks from my house. I took this photographed last year 4/15/20.

800 block of 21st Street in Fairmount. Let’s check out some other favorite blooming spots…

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center (Shot 4/13/19)

Weeping cherry tree over Japanese House’s pond and garden, cherry tree allee from JASGP plantings and the original 1926 plantings

In Philadelphia, the Head Gardener at Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center is calling for peak bloom in April. “We can expect the peak bloom in Philadelphia to roll across the region around the first two weeks of April, averaging around the 10th and coinciding nicely with our Virtual Ohanami cherry blossom program live from Shofuso,” said Sandi Polyakov, Head Gardener at Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center. “



Shofuso Cherry Blossom Virtual Ohanami

Saturday, April 10, 10 am – 11 am

$15/ $10 for JASGP Members

Spring starts at Shofuso with this Ohanami program, live from Shofuso, and will include a beautiful presentation of ohanami or cherry blossom appreciation, Tamagawa University taiko performance (pre-recorded in Japan), activities, demonstrations, and crafts that highlight cherry blossom culture. This event is dedicated to Abana Jacobs, a colleague lost to COVID-19 in 2020 who worked with JASGP on the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festivals for many years.



11th Annual Shofuso Cherry Blossom 10k/5k

April 10 through April 18

$45 race fee

This year, the Annual Cherry Blossom 10K/5K will be virtual. Upon registration through RunSignUp. runners can complete their distances on their own schedule at the sanctioned course among the cherry trees near Shofuso, on their regular training courses, on a treadmill, or anywhere that feels right. Between Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 18, participants will complete the run/walk, submit their time, and tag Shofuso in selfies taken along the way or at the finish with the hashtag #CherryBlossom10K or #SpringStartsatShofuso.

There are an assortment of viewing locations throughout Philadelphia as featured on one side of the new map, including Washington Square, Columbus Boulevard, Delancey Street, and near Eastern State Penitentiary. Prime locations for cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park include:

4/20/20

4/14/19

Kelly Drive/East River

Cherry trees from 1933 planting “

North of Boathouse Row past where Girard Ave. crosses Kelly Drive

4/10/19

Memorial Hall/Please Touch Museum

On Lansdowne Drive, behind Memorial Hall

Belmont Plateau

Along Belmont Mansion Drive overlooking the city skyline

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/West River

From south of Montgomery Drive north to Falls Bridge 4/13/19

Rittenhouse Square 4/19/19 – Saucer Magnolia

Behind the Art Museum 4/20/20

The Paulownia trees surrounding Swann Fountain bloom in the first week of May. As luck would have it the tulips are in full bloom as well. (shot May 7, 2020). Enjoy as these blooms are quick especially if it rains, and is windy during the blooming season.

