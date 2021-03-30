Easter Dinner Choices, Plus Sisterly Love at East Market Saturday

March 30, 2021 by HughE Dillon

I’ll be at East Market on Saturday between Noon and 1PM for

Sisterly Love Citywide Food Fair is coming to Center City with a first-ever pop-up at East Market, 1100 Market Street, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 12 Noon to 4:00pm. Get all your Easter, Passover and weekly goodies from top local female chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs supporting each other during the pandemic at this one-day outdoor, socially distanced food markets. Socially distanced and masks are required. Contactless payment preferred when making your purchase. Visit Sisterly Love on Instagram for a list of vendors as the event gets closer. For a full list of dates, locations and vendors, visit Sisterly Love on Instagram at @sisterlylovefoodfair or on Facebook at Sisterly Love Citywide Food Fair.

The following are a few of my favorites

Easter Sunday Family Style Brunch

Chez Colette (Dine-in)

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/happenings/

(215) 569-8300

Seating groups of 2, 4 and 6

Reservations required

$65 per person plus tax/gratuity, Children Under 12 Half Price

Sunday, April 4, 2021, 12:30pm to 4:30pm

Talula’s Garden – Washington Square, Philadelphia

Washington Square, Philadelphia

Talula’s Garden will be offering brunch on Easter Sunday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm for dine in, dine outside or takeout! Enjoy seasonal farm to table fare including Fresh Baked Gluten Free Blueberry Pecan Streusel Muffins with Whipped Butter, Beet Cured Salmon Gravlox, Savory Steak & Egg Bowl, and more.



Steak 48 – Center City, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s premier modern Steakhouse (and one of the hardest reservations in Philadelphia to get) is typically open for dinner service only. This Easter Sunday, Steak 48 will extend its hours of operation, opening at noon for lunch service in addition to dinner service!

Steak 48’s menu offers a plethora of indulgent options to celebrate Easter with an over-the-top meal. Menu highlights include:

Fresh Seafood Raw Bar Tower

a variety of Prime Steaks & Chops with additional add-ons including Black Truffle Sauteed Lobster, Crab Cake, ‘Oscar’ and Crispy Shrimp

signature sides including Corn Crème Brulee, Praline Sweet Potato, Creamy Mac & Cheese, and Kennett Square Mushrooms

Whole Colorado Rack of Lamb

Decadent Desserts including Peanut Butter Pie, Crispy Banana Split, Ultimate Warm Vanilla Caramel Cake, & more.

Just had dinner here last week. Get the octopus, and branzino. So good.

Caffe Aldo Lamberti

2011 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08002

Caffelamberti.com

Event info: https://www.caffelamberti.com/happenings/

(856) 663-1747





Easter Sunday Dine-in Specials and Easter At-Home Take-Out Package



Positano Coast 212 Walnut St, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

215.238.0499 Positanocoast.net

Positano Coast has three options this year – Easter at home for take-out package For those celebrating at home, Positano Coast will offer a special Four Course Plus Winel Easter Package for Two. Package is $100 for two, plus tax and gratuity, for take-out only. Order by calling 215.238.0499. Menu includes shared Artichoke Lemon Soup (chicken, ricotta dumplings) and Casarecce (Bolognese ragù, pecorino Toscano; choice of Pork Ossobuco or Chicken Parmigiana (with marbled potatoes); shared Tiramisu; and a bottle of red or white wine.

Or Dine In with Easter Brunch and Easter Dinner!

The Love will be offering brunch on Easter Sunday from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm for dine in, dine outside or takeout! Enjoy The Love’s Shrimp & Grits, signature “take me away” Nashville Hot Chicken, Ricotta Ravioli, Stoned Ground Grits, and more.

HughE Dillon Photo – I love the love.

The Wayward – Center City, Philadelphia

Enjoy Easter brunch on The Wayward’s restaurant’s spacious outdoor terrace: an urban oasis complete with lush green landscaping and string lighting with café tables overlooking the vibrant East Market corridor. It’s set far back from the street—ideal for privacy and creating a setting that transports you to a Parisian bistro.

Standout menu items include:

· Lobster Eggs Benedict; on an English muffin with ratatouille and old bay hollandaise

· Chicken Waffle Pot Pie; cream-chicken fricassee, sunny-side up egg, peas, corn, carrot

· Cast Iron Waffle; caramel apple poelee, maple mousseline, candied pecan

· Truffle Tarte Flambe: Alsatian flatbread, mushroom ragout, pistou, sunny-side egg

· Oyster Shooters:

The Washed-Up Sailor; fermented tomato, new Amsterdam vodka, celery bitters, lemon, oyster

South of The Navy Yard; dill beefeater gin, caper brine, lemon, oyster

Wayward Photo

Photo by Eddy Marenco

Hawthornes Easter Bunny Brunch

Hawthornes Beer Cafe

Pivot Coffee & Wine Shop

(215) 627-3012

738 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Saturday, April 3, 2021 and Sunday, April 4, 2021

https://www.opentable.com/hawthornes

Hop on down and celebrate Easter Weekend in South Philly! Hawthornes and Pivot Coffee invites families to join the egg-citing fun at the first-ever Hawthornes Easter Bunny Brunch. Get out those bunny ears, bonnets and bow ties for brunch on Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 3rd, from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Snap some family photos with the easter bunny himself! Specials include bunny pancakes, bunny scramble, and carrot cake pancakes w/ cream cheese maple syrup, plus fun spins on cocktails like Bunny Marys, and Carrot Juice Mimosas for the grown-ups. Outdoor seating available in the festive spring-decorated bubbles, on the sidewalk, and in the heated covered tent. Reservations required. $10 per person. To make a reservation please use open table https://www.opentable.com/hawthornes

