Easter Dinner Choices, Plus Sisterly Love at East Market Saturday

Positano Coast 212 Walnut St, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia 215.238.0499 Positanocoast.net Positano Coast has three options this year – Easter at home for take-out package For those celebrating at home, Positano Coast will offer a special Four Course Plus Winel Easter Package for Two. Package is $100 for two, plus tax and gratuity, for take-out only. Order by calling 215.238.0499. Menu includes shared Artichoke Lemon Soup (chicken, ricotta dumplings) and Casarecce (Bolognese ragù, pecorino Toscano; choice of Pork Ossobuco or Chicken Parmigiana (with marbled potatoes); shared Tiramisu; and a bottle of red or white wine. Or Dine In with Easter Brunch and Easter Dinner!
Hawthornes Easter Bunny Brunch Hawthornes Beer Cafe Pivot Coffee & Wine Shop (215) 627-3012 738 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Saturday, April 3, 2021 and Sunday, April 4, 2021 https://www.opentable.com/hawthornes
Hop on down and celebrate Easter Weekend in South Philly! Hawthornes and Pivot Coffee invites families to join the egg-citing fun at the first-ever Hawthornes Easter Bunny Brunch. Get out those bunny ears, bonnets and bow ties for brunch on Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 3rd, from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Snap some family photos with the easter bunny himself! Specials include bunny pancakes, bunny scramble, and carrot cake pancakes w/ cream cheese maple syrup, plus fun spins on cocktails like Bunny Marys, and Carrot Juice Mimosas for the grown-ups. Outdoor seating available in the festive spring-decorated bubbles, on the sidewalk, and in the heated covered tent. Reservations required. $10 per person. To make a reservation please use open table https://www.opentable.com/hawthornes
HughE Dillon, Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements – During Covid19 Pause I am showcasing Charities on blog Pro Bono
Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger Run
For over 20yrs the Coalition has been a leader in GTR Philadelphia's anti-hunger fight
Career Wardrobe – Donate & shop
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
Walk With Me Philadelphia 2021
Easter Seals Southeastern Pa
Nonprofit Organization
Cancer Support Community Philadelphia
Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Stevenson Advocacy
Business Development. Government Affairs. International Relations.