The Philly Zoo Goes Big and Your Kids Will Love It

March 29, 2021 by HughE Dillon

This photo Andre Flewellen

Philadelphia Zoo Cuts Ribbon and Unveils Big Time Experience on Thurs 3/25



WHAT: BIG TIME: LIFE IN AN ENDANGEROUS AGE, is an immersive multi-sensory experience featuring 24- life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and other giants set in a variety of realistic, evocative landscapes, immersive sights and sounds, highlighting catastrophic historic events from the Age of Dinosaurs through today.

Vikram H. Dewan, Philadelphia Zoo, President & CEO

BIG TIME takes guests back 66 million years to when a huge asteroid slammed into Earth, ending the reign of dinosaurs like the mighty Triceratops and the fierce T-rex; to a more recent period about 70,000 years ago, when humans spread across the globe, meeting saber-toothed cats, gorilla-sized lemurs and birds bigger than ostriches – all of which have since disappeared; to today, as animals like polar bears and elephants are at risk of the same fate, due to human activities.









“Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to bring back the cherished Zoo Key,” said

Philadelphia Zoo Chief Marketing & Engagement Officer Amy Shearer (r). “They have been an important part of the fabric of this region, and are connected to so many wonderful memories for so many people. This season we are happy to introduce the new Dino-Key, to be used at our new Big Time experience. We are looking forward to an exciting spring and summer season at the Zoo!”

I found this family trying out the Philadelphia Zoo’s special Dino Zoo Key which plays the talking story . They’re available for purchase during the run of Big.

Andre Flewellen

Sheila Hess, City Representative welcomes guests to the sneak preview

Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: March 25-Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org Make Reservations before you go.

