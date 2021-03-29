The Philly Zoo Goes Big and Your Kids Will Love It
Philadelphia Zoo Cuts Ribbon and Unveils Big Time Experience on Thurs 3/25
WHAT: BIG TIME: LIFE IN AN ENDANGEROUS AGE, is an immersive multi-sensory experience featuring 24- life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and other giants set in a variety of realistic, evocative landscapes, immersive sights and sounds, highlighting catastrophic historic events from the Age of Dinosaurs through today.
BIG TIME takes guests back 66 million years to when a huge asteroid slammed into Earth, ending the reign of dinosaurs like the mighty Triceratops and the fierce T-rex; to a more recent period about 70,000 years ago, when humans spread across the globe, meeting saber-toothed cats, gorilla-sized lemurs and birds bigger than ostriches – all of which have since disappeared; to today, as animals like polar bears and elephants are at risk of the same fate, due to human activities.
Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: March 25-Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org Make Reservations before you go.