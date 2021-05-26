All Faith Vaccination Campaign in Philadelphia Announced

May 26, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Business and faith leaders gathered yesterday at the Independence Blue Cross courtyard to launch a new initiative among faith-based leaders aims to get shots into the arms of people in under-served communities.

Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake, President, Independence Blue Cross Foundation

A partnership of nearly 50 entities and organizations

from diverse faith traditions is joining forces with health care institutions and the

City of Philadelphia to launch the All Faiths Vaccination Campaign (AFVC).

AFVC seeks to use the power of faith traditions to strengthen the health of

underserved communities, provide vaccines to at-risk and marginalized

populations across the City of Philadelphia and ensure equitable access of

vaccinations to Black and Brown communities through education to help close

the racial disparity gap in vaccination access in Philadelphia.

Greg Deavens, President and CEO, Independence Blue Cross

Beginning on Thursday, May 27th , the Campaign will have a community launch

with vaccinations on-site to be administered by CHOP at the Mt. Olivet

Tabernacle Baptist Church (647 N. 42 nd Street) from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Mister Softee will also be on location giving away free ice cream cones to all

those who get vaccinated with proof of vaccination card. Philabundance will

also provide emergency food relief to families and individuals at Mt. Olivet

Tabernacle Baptist Church and People’s Baptist Church (5039 Baltimore

Ave) from 1:00 pm – 3:30pm. The AFVC is concentrating its efforts on the

Memorial Day holiday (starting this week) through the commemoration

of Juneteenth on June 19 th .

Loree Jones, President, Philabundance.

Philabundance will provide emergency food relief to families and

individuals at Mt. Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church and People’s Baptist Church (5039

Baltimore Ave) from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm.

Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd, president and CEO of Forum Philly and one of the key organizers of AFVC. “Now that safe, preventative vaccines that are proven medically effective are available, it is our collective resolve to protect those communities through vaccinations,” He went on to say we all know many who have died of Covid19, but he doesn’t know anyone who has died of the vaccine.

Dr. Natalia Ortiz, President, Philadelphia County Medical Society

Dr. Priscilla Mpasi, Region II Chair, National Medical Association

Rev. Robert Collier, President, Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity





Dr. William King, Vice President, Medical Society of Eastern Pennsylvania

Medical Society of Eastern Pennsylvania

For more information please visit www.allfaithsvaccinationcampaign.org and #HopeandHealingPhilly

on social media.

