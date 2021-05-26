All Faith Vaccination Campaign in Philadelphia Announced
Business and faith leaders gathered yesterday at the Independence Blue Cross courtyard to launch a new initiative among faith-based leaders aims to get shots into the arms of people in under-served communities.
Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake, President, Independence Blue Cross Foundation
A partnership of nearly 50 entities and organizations
from diverse faith traditions is joining forces with health care institutions and the
City of Philadelphia to launch the All Faiths Vaccination Campaign (AFVC).
AFVC seeks to use the power of faith traditions to strengthen the health of
underserved communities, provide vaccines to at-risk and marginalized
populations across the City of Philadelphia and ensure equitable access of
vaccinations to Black and Brown communities through education to help close
the racial disparity gap in vaccination access in Philadelphia.
Greg Deavens, President and CEO, Independence Blue Cross
Beginning on Thursday, May 27th , the Campaign will have a community launch
with vaccinations on-site to be administered by CHOP at the Mt. Olivet
Tabernacle Baptist Church (647 N. 42 nd Street) from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Mister Softee will also be on location giving away free ice cream cones to all
those who get vaccinated with proof of vaccination card. Philabundance will
also provide emergency food relief to families and individuals at Mt. Olivet
Tabernacle Baptist Church and People’s Baptist Church (5039 Baltimore
Ave) from 1:00 pm – 3:30pm. The AFVC is concentrating its efforts on the
Memorial Day holiday (starting this week) through the commemoration
of Juneteenth on June 19 th .
Loree Jones, President, Philabundance.
Philabundance will provide emergency food relief to families and
individuals at Mt. Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church and People’s Baptist Church (5039
Baltimore Ave) from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm.
Dr. Priscilla Mpasi, Region II Chair, National Medical Association
Rev. Robert Collier, President, Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity
For more information please visit www.allfaithsvaccinationcampaign.org and #HopeandHealingPhilly
on social media.