The Shore House is a Sure Thing

We made it, Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the unofficial start of the summer, but I started last week when I visited the ultra cool retro Shore House in Wildwood, NJ. Wildwood is known for it’s retro, doo wop vibe motels, but owner Kevin Reardon tweaks it with a new idea for a new age creating two fun boutique motel properties side by side, still playing on the retro theme, but with modern comforts, and different vibes: the cool party retro and the cool relaxing retro, The Swim Club (1600 Ocean Ave., left) is described as having minimalist, retro-chic units ranging from hotel rooms to apartment suites surrounding the lively pool atmosphere. The Shore House (422 East 16th Ave. right) itself, located directly next door, has a calming courtyard oasis with spaces large enough to fit up to eight.

You might remember in March I wrote about founder and hotelier Kevin Reardon, who had just purchased 1960’s mid-century motel, the former Sandpiper right down the street from his other Shore Hotel. (In fact just a residential building stands in between the two properties)

Located in Wildwood, only a block from the beach and boardwalk, The Shore House offers two different and stylistic approaches to resort living – the Shore House Pool is fun, hip with retro rooms over looking the pool and Ocean Terrace or The Shore House with it’s modern retro kitchens, comfortable beds, Apple TVs and patio with lounges and a chefs table.





These photos are from the opening party over the weekend, it won’t be this crowded when you go.

I love this frig

Day Bed in a 1 bedroom unit

Retro Grandmom’s kitchen

I want this mattress

“Many of our spaces are apartment style and feature galley kitchen areas and our fun retro, full-sized fridges. Guests enjoy exclusive access to our 35’ pool, pool and beach cabanas and fire pits.” Kevin told Philly Metro.



The Shore House with it’s seating right outside your room, and patio area with chefs table and bikes anyone can borrow.

The team who made it happen for The Shore House , Kevin Reardon (r)

The Shore House has your comfort forefront on their minds as Kevin tells the Metro “Our amenities outside are set up 95% outdoors in open air. Our technology is some of the most cutting-edge and forward thinking in the hospitality industry. All guests book, check in and out, settle their bills and chat with our team via their own mobile devices. All of our rooms are outfitted with new Apple TV’s, with custom software that allow you to both stream all of your favorite shows, but also text our team with any requests straight from the remote.”

Are these sinks so cool. The water pressure is good too with rain shower heads.















Say hi to Briana when you go.

I think you’ll love The Shore House, Mike and I are already planning our return trip. We stayed in the cool, relaxing vibe motel, and enjoyed sitting outside our room enjoying the summer breeze as folks headed to the boardwalk in the evening.

