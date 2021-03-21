It’s Spring Time To Think About Your Shore House; Chase Friedman A Miracle

March 21, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The Shore House Hotels, the popular new digitally-driven

boutique hotel company based at the Jersey Shore, announced earlier this month that it has closed a private, multi-million dollar fundraising and completed the acquisition of the Sandpiper Motel located at 1600 Ocean Avenue, North Wildwood.

The property at 1600 Ocean Avenue, formerly the Sandpiper Motel, will undergo a complete design and branding overhaul prior to its opening this summer as The Shore House Hotel and Swim Club – North Wildwood.

While the team will preserve the structure and retro spirit of the 1960’s mid-century motel, the 21 pet-friendly units will feature a fresh mid-century meets coastal chic aesthetic designed by founder and hotelier Kevin Reardon. The 20-foot heated, salt-water pool will be a focus of the experience and boast private cabanas, fire-pits and designer floral installations. Looking to new growth opportunities around curated events and experience-making as the world emerges from the pandemic, The Shore House has also tapped Peter Zingoni as a new strategic partner. Mr. Zingoni is a veteran of the convention, tourism, and hospitality industries,

and is a former professional hockey player with the Philadelphia Flyers organization. The Shore House made a splash onto the lodging scene a few years ago with its forward-thinking model that leverages cloud-based technology to operate its properties.

Sly Stallone shared the story of courageous, determined LA resident, Chase Friedman who slipped and fell on his friend’s bathroom floor on New Year’s Day in Philadelphia. The freak accident severely injured his spine and left him unable to move his arms and legs. Doctors said he would never walk again, and in less than three months, with his determination and lots of work, and a miracle or two no doubt, he climb the Rocky Stairs. Something he told his doctors he would do before heading back home to LA.

Read more about his journey here in the Philadelphia Inquirer. and follow his TIKTOK here.

