Giant Supermarket Has A Terrace With A View, and a Food Hall

March 22, 2021 by HughE Dillon

THE GIANT COMPANY CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF URBAN FLAGSHIP IN PHILADELPHIA



GIANT Riverwalk located at 60 N. 23rd St. (The corner of 23rd and Arch) Philadelphia, PA 19103. There’s a free parking garage, which you enter on Cherry Street.

The GIANT Company President Nicholas Bertram, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney , Ron Caplan, Developer of RIverwalk, Mural Arts Philadelphia Founder Jane Golden, Founder of Mural Arts Philadelphia, GIANT Store Manager Jessica Fischer (with the scissors) City Council President Darrell Clarke . City Council Allan Domb attended the Opening Ceremony; $150,000 in Donations to Mural Arts Philadelphia, Reading Terminal Market, City Fire, Police and Schools, and Other Local Organizations

Giant employees look on as the ribbon ceremony commenced.

At 9AM the first customers were allowed through the doors.

The first 250 received these awesome food bags which included so many items bananas, chips, Tastykakes, fruit, chocolate covered pretzels, energy drinks (which you’ll need to navigate the Giant, no really it’s giant, 65,000-square-foot store which takes up the first two floors of the Riverwalk apartment building.)

Giant Riverwalk houses a ground-level parking garage with direct access to the store’s lobby. Upon entering the lobby, which features the work of local artists, customers see a Starbucks cafe and a Giant Direct online grocery pickup station. Shoppers can use an elevator, escalator or stairs to access the full store on the second floor, and a “cartalator” moves shopping carts between levels. Residents in the tower above the store have access to a private elevator that brings them directly to the second level of the store.





























When you arrive at the top of the escalators, if you went straight you would find grab & go food choices, as well as flowers, balloons and gifts. You’ll also find the door to the terrace for diners, with a view of Schuylkill Banks and the City Skyline.

A food hall is at the heart of the Riverwalk store, including Mission Taqueria Mexican cuisine; soup and salads from Saladworks; premium sushi from Hissho Sushi; and made-to-order sandwiches, flatbread pizza, smoked meats, hot food and gelato. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the food hall overlooks the Schuylkill River, 30th Street Station and the riverside bike path. Along with an indoor seating area, customers can eat and drink on the food hall and store’s terrace, which has lounge-style furniture and fire pits. (from the press release)









The store also has a Beer Garden — with a self-serve tap wall offering over 40 craft beers, wines, hard seltzer, cider and kombucha — plus Giant’s largest beer and wine collection, including local craft beers and imports, Old and New World wine, prosecco and champagne. (press release)

Giant is a beautiful store, and great addition to Philadelphia, especially Center City West. If you drive it’s really great, and convenient, but I don’t think it’s going to take away too much business from Whole Foods in the Art Museum area or the super markets near South Street or in No Libs, as the prices and offerings are similar . I live about a mile from Giant, and without my granny cart, it’s a far walk to carry two bags of groceries. BUT it’s a winner for everyone who is going to live in Riverwalk, and other high rises nearby and anyone else who wants to shop there. There’s so much to offer.

I will definitely drive over there occasionally as they have my favorite sushi Hissho Sushi. (I have been known to drive to Heirloom in No Libs. to purchase it.)

You will definitely find me on the terrace on a warm day, after bird, people watching out and about. Can’t wait to see the sunset from there. Definitely a unique date spot.

