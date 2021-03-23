Independence Blue Cross and vybe urgent care team up to open Independence LIVE as a COVID-19 vaccination site

March 23, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Independence Blue Cross (Independence) and vybe urgent care (vybe) announce the opening of a COVID-19 vaccination site at Independence LIVE (1919 Market Street in Philadelphia), on the Independence Blue Cross campus. The site is open to residents of Philadelphia who meet the City of Philadelphia’s eligibility guidelines – which now includes people 65 and older – and who have made an appointment. There is also focused outreach being done by Independence and vybe to reach priority populations defined by the City.







Appointments for the general public are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Independence and vybe will also be reaching out to eligible members/patients in Philadelphia to schedule them for appointments at Independence LIVE.

“We hope that the site helps make it possible for the City to inoculate more eligible people in an efficient and equitable way.” – Gregory E. Deavens

“This is truly a time to be optimistic in the battle against COVID-19,” said Peter Hotz, president and CEO of vybe urgent care. “Every vaccine we give moves us to a safer and healthier city, and we know Philadelphians are ready to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.”





Philadelphia residents who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment at Independence LIVE by visiting vybe.care or by calling 215-999-3715.

