WoofWoof Wed: National Puppy Day In Philly

March 24, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Good Wednesday. First welcome to all my new followers, we had quite a rush this week with over 3 dozen, and I really appreciate it. You keep me motivated to get up and get out while I am sparodically employed these days. I’m probably shooting 3 events a month, I used to do that in a day. But we are all in the same boat until the world opens up. I just want to thank you. I love that people tell me they love this weekly feature of Woof Woof Wednesday. I really enjoyed all the puppies, and dogs in my timeline yesterday for National Puppy Day. I was only going to do a bakers dozen, but it was too hard to choose.





Welcome to Philly, I love your people watching stairs.

We’ll miss you buddy, enjoy NYC. I once lived there too. They have this gigantic park in the center of town, but please don’t chase the birds at the Ramble.

Happy National Puppy Day! There is no better joy than playing with a puppy, taking them for a walk, or snuggling up on the couch together after a long day. Celebrate your pup by registering them for our 23rd Annual Paws 4 Life Dog Walk on Saturday, October 2nd at Warminster Community Park. Cost is only $25 a leash so the entire family and your puppy can join in the fun, contests, games, vendors and more. All to support the free programs for local families living with cancer. Visit https://cancersupportphiladelphia.org/dogwalk/ for more information.











Have a wooferdal day!!

