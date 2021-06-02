Happy Gay Pride Month Events

June 2, 2021 by HughE Dillon

June is Pride Month, LGBTQPlus folks take pride in who they are, as well as to commerate the Stonewall Riots in NYC, which marked the beginning for the long road to LGBTQPlus rights. Just last year the Supreme Court passed a law where we couldn’t be fired just because of our sexual orientation. Can you believe you could be fired for being gay up until then, except in a few cities in the USA, including Philly. Thank you Rita Addessa and the Lesbian & Gay Task Force. I was back in 1990, in Cherry Hill where I lived. No attorney would take the case, even though I had written documentation and a witness, a closeted lesbian, who sat in the meetings while my co-workers complained they didn’t want to work with someone who was gay. Anyway….here are some events where you can wear your pride on your sleeve

TONIGHT

Philly AIDS Thrift’s Drive-In Movie Night: Female Trouble

Everyone’s favorite thrift store, Philly AIDS Thrift is hosting a drive-in movie night featuring the John Waters’ 1974 cult classic, Female Trouble. In addition to the film showing, ticket holders can visit food trucks and win prizes. Online ticket purchase is required for the June 2nd showing and proceeds will benefit Philly AIDS Thrift’s new intake center. $35 per car, June 2nd, 8 p.m., $35 per car. PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard.

This year PrideFLIX Festival will be virtual

Just in time for Pride month, qFLIX launches “PrideFLIX; The Virtual Pride Film Festival” feauring 5 weeks of LGBTQ+ Documentaries, Feature Films, Short Films, and Web Series from the comfort of your home as you celebrate PRIDE.

Ticket prices will range from $7-$10 per viewing, with $1 of each viewing going towards local LGBTQ+ non-profits. There will also be an option to purchase a festival badge to view all the films.

Rooted in its 26-year history, qFLIX proudly continues its tradition of sharing the stories of LGBTQ+ people.

William Way LGBT Community Center Benefit Kick-Off

Starts June 1, 2021

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S. 17th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-569-8300

Every year in June, Sofitel Philadelphia announces a year-round benefit for a local LGBTQ charity. During the entire month of June, and through the rest of 2021, Sofitel Philadelphia will donate one dollar per each banquet menu item designated with the WWCC’s logo on the menu. Designated items range from breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets to beverages and snack breaks for groups of 10 or more people hosting a meeting or event at Sofitel Philadelphia. Sofitel Philadelphia will also donate one dollar from every Liberté cocktail sold in the Liberté Lounge to WWCC during Pride Month. The resources raised through the partnership will support the William Way Community Center’s programs for seniors, as well as its Trans Resource Center. Funds will also support the WWCC’s capital campaign. The Liberté Cocktail is available in Liberté Lounge and features pear infused Vodka, lemon, St. Germain and Sparkling Wine.

Without a Cue Productions (Yes Cue, I thought it was supposed to be clue too)

June 1 to June 30, 2021

Now operating in Historic Philadelphia, Bucks County and Cape May NJ

267-994-1056



Without a Cue Productions celebrates Philly Gay Pride Month with $5 off the new mystery walking tours in Historic Philadelphia. The Bucks County female-owned theatrical company celebrates the launch in Philly with a five dollar savings for any walking tour in the entire month of June using promo code PRIDE5 at the above website. Watch for stories spotlighting Without a Cue Productions out and proud gay cast members during June and Pride Month.

There’s a New Mural in the Gayborhood of break out star notable for the record breaking Old Town Road and Call Me By My Name riding the top of the charts now, Lil Nas X in Montero (Montero Lamar Hill is really his name.) It’s located at Writer’s Block Rehab 1342 Cypress St, Philadelphia. I can’t wait to go check it out.



Sofitel Pride Drag Tea – (Good News I’ll be shooting this event around 2PM)

Saturdays, June 5 and 12, 2021, 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S. 17th St., Philadelphia

215-569-8300

Website: https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com

Reservation: https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/happenings/drag-tea/





Pride in the Park: Pride Day at Parks on Tap

Saturday, June 12, 2021, Noon to 6:00pm

Parks on Tap Trails End

South St. & S. 27th St., Philadelphia, PA 19143

(215) 568-1616



Pride Night at Philadelphia Zoo (also, part of Philly Beer Week) (I’ll be shooting this event )

Friday, June 18, 2021, 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 West Girard Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Reservation: https://philadelphiazoo.org/reservations/

Gay Pride Month Essentials at Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni’s Room

345 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 923-2960

https://www.queerbooks.com/



Celebrate Gay Pride Month at America’s oldest continuously operating LGBTQ bookstore! For Philly Gay Pride Month, stop by Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni’s Room in the gayborhood for all of your gay pride month essentials – including ramped up selections of the special Philadelphia edition of the Gay Pride Flag, other LGBTQ flags, pride t-shirts, magnets, buttons and other queer ephemera. Pick up your recently published copy of queerbook anthology – a collection of fiction and non-fiction work by LGBTQ people from all over the world that was published by PAT during the pandemic. Add this must-do stop to your Gay Pride Month itinerary!

The girls are back and ready to serve, kick, and twirl! Join your hostess Miss Brittany Lynn (Of the Mummer’s Miss Fancy Brigade, Drag Queen Story Time, and the tri-state area’s most award winning drag queen) and her girls of the Philly Drag Mafia (Phillydragmafia.com) for a FABULOUS brunch at Wayward! (Yep I will be shooting this event around Noon)

Worth Noting

Vax Up, Philly!

Saturday June 5th, 9:00am to 5:00pm

galaei, 118 Fontain Street outside area

galaei in partnership with Mazzoni Center aims to vaccinate 250 folks ages 16 and older. (you do not need to be a PA resident, or a documented citizen). This is going to be a day that brings vaccine access to our communities and we will also have a DJ, snacks, and a socially distanced dance party in the street in front of our building!

Patient Portal Link: https://2819.portal.athenahealth.com/

Turntable Yoga will be hosting a PRIDE yoga flow on Sunday, June 6 at Love City Brewing! Join us for allyouneedislove: yoga set to music featuring all queer artists! It’s sure to be a party of a practice – all levels and beginners welcome – the goal is to move to music, breathe fresh air, and most of all, HAVE FUN! Held outside, socially distanced (but not too far from the bar!), you can get a morning stretch and sweat in and then enjoy a beer of your choice – included in the price of class! Bring friends, your own yoga mat, and your PPE! This event is $10 and includes the yoga class and a beer of your choice. Class is capped at 50 people. We are using Venmo charge for ticket purchases! Anyone interesting in buying tickets can fill out the below link, or email: turntableyoga@gmail.com directly to purchase

Vera Pride Showcase! (Did you know before there was Vera, there was Gatsby’s, Cherry Hill’s first gay bar, and the first gay bar I went to way back…..let me put it to you this way, they tore it down in the early 1990s)



Sunday, June 6, 2021, 3:00pm to 8:00pm

Vera Cherry Hill

2310 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vera-pride-showcase-tickets-153390887273

Come and join us at VERA for our first ever Pride showcase, hosted by Ariel Versace and featuring a ton of special guests. Food and drink specials all day, so get ready to come out and party! Tickets are $25 each.

Thanks to Kory Aversa, Aversa PR for curating all these events. If you have an event you want added to the calendar head here. If you want to see a calendar of events, head HERE

