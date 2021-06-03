Philly July4th In Person, kicks off on Juneteenth with Free Events and Fireworks

June 3, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Welcome America, Inc. and its partners announced programming, events and more for Wawa Welcome America 2021 – Philadelphia’s annual Independence Day festival – at an in-person press conference on June 2, 2021 and excitedly announced IN PERSON events this year, after a year of virtual events. I’m so excited as we are ready to see each other in person, to celebrate, to come together and begin the next chapter. This year the annual free concert marking America’s birthday is moving to The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park to ensure social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, which is where they held the press conference yesterday.

NBC10 and Telemundo62 President & General Manager, Ric Harris speaks as Michael DelBene, President & CEO of Welcome America, Inc., looks on.

Ivan Henderson, vice president of programming at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, speaks at the Wawa Welcome America press conference at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on June 2, 2021.

Kicking off Welcome America: Celebrate Juneteenth at the African American Museum in Philadelphia! Enjoy a full day of outdoor family-friendly festivities at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, AAMP, featuring live music, African dance, poetry and more! Festival attendees can also shop local vendors, grab a bite at a Philly food truck, take part in fun art-making activities, and view the museum’s stunning exhibition offerings.









Daily events featuring live music, giveaways and wellness offerings at Broad and Market streets in the shadow of City Hall (June 19 – July 3, 2021) Broad + Market: A Festival Experience Powered by NRG

“Each year, our nation and the world looks to Philadelphia as the gold standard in July Fourth celebrations,” Mayor Jim Kenney. “This year’s festival may not look the way it has in previous years, but nothing can diminish the energy, excitement, and electricity that can be felt in every neighborhood and community as we come together to give our city something to really celebrate.”

On each chair was a gift package for the guests. It included a bottle of water, hand sanitizer and a mask which said Welcome America on it. Very nice too. Large and lots of breathing room.

Jeff Guaracino, Visit Philadelphia President & CEO announced the partnership between Welcome America and the Juneteeth kickoff.

Geoff Gordon, Live Nation Regional President

Brian Lobley , Independence Blue Cross Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and President, Health Markets,

Wawa Welcome America will culminate on July 4 with headline concert performances by artists Flo Rida and Bebe Rexha on the Independence Blue Cross Stage at Mann Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. In-person tickets are free but limited, and will be available via Wawa Welcome America’s website, social media channels and event activation throughout the festival. HEAD TO THE WELCOME AMERICA website for complete information and scheduled times.

