Flower Show Brings all The Fashion to the Park

I know having an outdoor flower show was an idea planted in the minds at PHS Flower Show for years, and 2021 was the year it blossomed. The space is vast, but it’s an enjoyable walk, a planned park with lots of ideas on how you can plant your little park, or container garden. It was great to get outdoors, even in 90F temperatures at the opening party last night. Get there by car, train or pedal as it’s conveniently located near all transportation, but definitely, absolutely wear comfortable shoes as there is a lot of walking involved. I love attending the flower show for the fashion, and last night didn’t disappoint. (It’s been awhile since I’ve photographed an event so let me remind you: Note some of these photos may appear in other publications, but I also held back photos to appear in other publications exclusively as is in my agreements with them. PS I can’t send any of the photos to you as the are for media only or PHS, as per my agreements. Photo columns Philly Mag [Sept Issue], Mainline Media News, Philadelphia Tribune, Mainline Today, Philly Metro; CBSPhilly; PhillyStyleMag) Subscribe To PhillyChitChat Blog on the upper left of the page. THANKS – The Flower Show is at FDR Park in South Philly Through June 13th.

Marcia DeWitt, Helen Horstmann, Henry DeWitt and Laura Gregg





Sneakers and flats are a good choice



Tanya Smith and Keith Cripper

Couples who coordinate







My husband always finds the best spot to observe

Megan Smith, Browstone PR, Kristyn Aldrich, ASAP Michelle Histand and Angela Val both of Ready Set Philly!!



Jackie Lacey and Valerie McLaughlin

Jeff Leatham’s “Habitat” presented by Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at the 2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show (I was so excited to meet Jeff and chat with him about this installation.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh E Dillon (@hughe_dillon) Check out what these guys wore during the day as Alex Holley saw them, and I saw them at night. Every year they bring it!!

Michael Newmuis,, Kevin Lessard and Mike Toub

Councilwoman Katherine Richardson Gilmore who just presented City Council with a bill on instituting conflict resolution training for kids in school, in hopes to end violence. Kids today don’t know how to resolve issues, conflicts.

George van Sciver and Nancy Bass Anderson (who I went to 8th grade with in Cherry Hill)

Councilwoman Katherine Richardson Gilmore, again this time with Malini Doddamani, ‎Chief Marketing Officer ‎The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

The Flower Show is at FDR Park Through Sunday June 13. INFO HERE> Head to CBSPhilly for more photos. Remember to subscribe to PhillyChitChat Hire Us TO Shoot Your Event.

