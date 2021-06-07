Flower Show Brings all The Fashion to the Park
I know having an outdoor flower show was an idea planted in the minds at PHS Flower Show for years, and 2021 was the year it blossomed. The space is vast, but it's an enjoyable walk, a planned park with lots of ideas on how you can plant your little park, or container garden. It was great to get outdoors, even in 90F temperatures at the opening party last night. Get there by car, train or pedal as it's conveniently located near all transportation, but definitely, absolutely wear comfortable shoes as there is a lot of walking involved. I love attending the flower show for the fashion, and last night didn't disappoint.
Sneakers and flats are a good choice
Couples who coordinate
The Flower Show is at FDR Park Through Sunday June 13.