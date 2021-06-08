Hilton Garden Inn Opening Party, Plus July 4th on the Camden Waterfront

June 8, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Peter Slavin, owner of Ice Sculpture Philly creates a stunning piece for the opening of the Hilton

The much-anticipated Hilton Garden Inn Camden Waterfront began accepting guests last December, but marked the opening with a grand party Wednesday night attended by those responsible for the first new hotel in Camden in more than 50 years, as well as friends, family and newly elected officials who are excited to see one more new project happen in Camden Rising, which many of the attendees echoed.

The Hilton Garden Inn Camden Waterfront is an eight-story property featuring 180 rooms, with 20 custom-built suites that include a kitchenette. From the guest rooms to the hotel restaurant, visitors can enjoy views of the scenic Philadelphia skyline, Delaware River, and Ben Franklin Bridge. Indoor and outdoor dining is onsite at The Water Street Grill, enhanced with firepits, cozy seating, and unique menus. Other amenities and services include complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property, a 24-hour business center, and a 1,300-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center.

Michael Moskowitz, Vic Carstarphen, Mayor of Camden, and Kam Baboff

Janice Nusetti, Louis Cicalese and Carol Tamburino

Peggy Himmelspach, Jewelle Kennedy and Sandy Soto Salazar

Joyce Harring and Alicia Ray

Matt McClelland, EVP of Operations – Development at Concord Hospitality Enterprises, Chris Tyner, Regional Vice President at Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Kevin Mcateer, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Concord Hospitality

The hotel includes over 4,100-square-foot of multiuse space, equipped with projection screens, 65-inch smart TVs, and built-in audio-visual equipment, including an executive board room and ballroom.

A participant in the Hilton CleanStay Program, the hotel will be one of the first in the U.S. to have an upgraded filtration system throughout, known as Bipolar Air Ionization.





Did I mention the rooms, and these spectacular views.

WOW, simply gorgeous of the Philly skyline and Ben Franklin Bridge. Plus the Hilton Garden Inn Camden Waterfront is just steps away from venues like BB&T Arena, Adventure Aquarium and the Battleship NJ as well as has a beautiful park in front of the hotel and pathway which connects to Wiggins Park.

(In my pre PhillyChitChat days, I was once a paralegal for the City Attorney’s office in Camden and helped research and write the environmental regulations for the Adventure Aquarium. I have the document framed.)







The hotel was developed by Ensemble Real Estate Investments and is operated by Concord Hospitality Enterprises Co. It was designed by Nelson Worldwide and built by INTECH Construction.





I shot Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes 2 summers ago with a surprise visit by Bruce. Johnny is performing at the Camden Waterfront July 4th Freedom Festival next month.

I really liked the Hilton Garden and can see a staycation in my future. I can see one for you as well, maybe in the next 30 days like July 4th Weekend. The Camden Waterfront is doing an in person concert, festivities and fireworks on July 4th. Check out the info HERE

Just steps from the Hilton Garden Inn Camden Waterfront is this view, and you can see it from any room on the west side of the hotel, or the hotels patio. What are you waiting for, book the hotel with the best view of Philadelphia. BOOK HERE

