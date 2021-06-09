More Fun Pride Events To Enjoy

June 9, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Sofitel Philadelphia’s annual Drag Tea adds two more dates after selling out: June 19 and 26. Head to Philly Gay Calendar for other shows around town.

The Pride Celebrations continue in June as Philly Gay Pride Month with a month-long celebration! FCM Hospitality and owner Avram Hornik announce that Lola’s Garden, Juno, Parks on Tap (two locations), Morgan’s Pier, Harper’s Garden, Craft Hall, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier and Rosy’s Taco Bar will all work in unison to help raise funds for LGBTQ Philadelphia-based charities through Philly Gay Pride Month Cocktails for a Cause.

All eight locations will feature a special-colored cocktail that matches up with the eight colors of the Philadelphia Gay Pride Flag. All eight cocktails to match the eight colors in the Philly-specific and inclusive rainbow flag will raise money for four different charities. One dollar from all eight cocktails during the 30 days of June will go to support William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and Galaei. This stance in social solidarity hopes to shine light to the various communities that the celebration of national Pride month helps represent, being mindful to include all groups that help make Philadelphia the amazing, diverse community it is. FCM Hospitality will compile donations from all venues and equally divide them between the organizations which were selected for their dedicated work and ongoing efforts to focus on intersectional populations. Additionally, FCM Hospitality will host the first-ever Philly Gay Pride Day at Parks on Tap at Trail’s End on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

#loveislove Gay Pride Month Special Beer Release (also, Philly Beer Week)

Available at the Lab at Evil Genius and through GoPuff starting June 1st

Evil Genius Beer Company

Love who you want to, drink what you want to! Evil Genius Beer Companyy celebrates June as Philly Gay Pride Month with a special limited edition beer release #loveislove. This brand-new Strawberry Blonde Ale (6% ABV) is crisp with a hint of natural strawberry flavor. A portion from all sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQIA+ youth. Starting June 1st, #loveislove is available in Evil Genius’ new 12 ounce cans at the Lab in Fishtown – and for exclusive delivery to your front door through a Pride partnership with GoPuff. The beer will also be available on limited release in drafts at the Lab and Evil Genius Beer Garden. Limited supplies of #loveislove will also be available at retailers and restaurants in Harrisburg and York, PA.

BOS Philly Presents Pride Night at Concourse Dance Bar

Friday, June 11, 2021, 10:00pm to 2:00am

Presented by BOS Philly

At venue Concourse Dance Bar

1635 S. Market Street, Philadelphia

267-534-4128

Tickets/organizer: http://bosphilly.com

Venue: https://www.concoursedancebar.com

Philadelphia, get ready to dance again! Timed with the reopening of Philadelphia bars and dance floors, BOS Philly will take over Concourse Dance Bar with Pride Night featuring DJ K!RK. Get ready for the first big party of the year! Celebrate Pride Month with the team that brought you Primal, Goldlust, Fairydust, and more! Concourse has become known for its Instagram-famous ball pit, this massive underground nightclub in Center City is decked out with eclectic, retro flair. Get ready to dance for the first time in a year and a half! This event is presented by BOS Philly at venue Concourse Dance Bar. Tickets are $25 or save $5 when tickets are bought in advance with promo code BOS2021. Tickets are available at: http://bosphilly.com.

Northern Liberties, the years of waiting are over and Philly’s hottest food neighborhood finally will get its bagel shop! Glu Hospitality debuts its first-ever breakfast and lunch concept Bagels and Co (1001 N 2nd St) with a grand opening celebration between Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 13, 2021. On June 12th, Bagels and Co. will celebrate their grand opening with festivities all day with a free cup of coffee with any bagel or sandwich purchase. Bagels and Co. will stay open that day for a Grand Opening Public Party in conjunction with Northern Liberties Second Saturday and Artists at Work, with a DJ, featured artist at work, samples, giveaways – plus a local offer for the neighborhood with 10% off for any locals who show identification, mail or anything that says they are from No Libs and 19123 zip code – or from anyone that works in the neighborhood. More happening in the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District presents Artists at Work Celebrate Pride. On Saturday, June 12th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, head to various businesses in Northern Liberties for a celebration that features local artists showcasing and making their wares, including several featured LGBTQ artists.

Saturday, June 12, 2021 | 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Come Alive 215 and Meet Philadelphia present a Pride Workout, Drag Show and Picnic Brunch – to benefit two essential local gay charities.

Double the trouble, double the fun, double the sweat!

Fitness experts Kim Harari and Shannon Brennan of Come Alive 215 just won Best of Philly for Best Virtual Workout Class in 2020 – and the duo are keeping things moving into 2021!

Their fitness classes are unlike anything else in the Philadelphia fitness market – and the electric workout experiences have gone viral! Now, the duo are headed back outdoors, with some of the biggest names in town – for Philly Gay Pride Month.

For food, the duo get some help from one of the single biggest names in town. James Beard winner Michael Solomonov will be providing brunch bites, along with other complimentary food and drink from the likes of Crystal Head Vodka, Athleta, NY Bagel Butler, Red Bull, Bean2Bean and more. Drag performances will showcase the talents of Vinchelle, Iris Spectre and Poochie, with beats from DJ Kat Bancer.

Tickets are on sale now for $65.00 with a portion of proceeds being donated to The Attic Youth Center and William Way LGBT Community Center. For details and tickets visit hellopride.eventbrite.com.

