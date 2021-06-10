Servant Shoots, A Famous Model Came to Philly and Ate a Cheese-steak, Meek Mill and Ben Simmons Celebrates

June 10, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Apple TV+’s psychological drama Servant debuted in 2019. Created by Tony Basgallop created the series Servant and it’s produced by local filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, who also directed a few episodes (As did his daughter, and his other daughter is involved in the production). It follows a grieving couple, Dorothy and Sean (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell), who bring Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), a nanny with a mysterious background, into their home. Rupert Grint also stars as Dorothy’s brother. I caught up with the cast filming in Fitler Square in April, and mentioned they’d come back in May and June. Most of the filming is shot in a studio in Garnett Valley, but when outdoor scenes are called for they return to the Fitler Square/Rittenhouse area to shoot them.

This week they filmed a carnival at their “home” block on the 2100 block of Spruce Street. They had some bad luck with the weather this week, but they finally were able to film the “Spring on Spruce” scene on Wednesday.

Rupert Grint with his onscreen sister Lauren Ambrose holding the baby.

Nell Tiger Free (r), who plays Dorothy and husband Sean Turner’s nanny, Leanne, was spotted on earlier in the week walking through Rittenhouse Square with lunch from HipCityVeg on 18th Street, unnoticed. Head to Daily Mail for more photos from yesterdays shoot. (Getty [GC] Images)

Speaking of M Night Shyamalan he sat court side at the Sixers game on Monday night , not too far from Sixers owner Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, Meek Mill and rapper Lil Baby. ( I love security holding back the fans behind them). A day earlier Rubin, Mills and Jay Z gifted Kraft a custom Rolls Royce for his 80th birthday. How did Robert Kraft and Meek Mill become friends? After the game Sixers Ben Simmons celebrated with friends at Steak 48. He’s there often, I wrote last month where he was there with his new girlfriend and family celebrating a big game May 4. Meek helicoptered back to NYC.

I dig your enthusiasm!! Thanks Nick P for the photo.

eclectic_and_nostalgic mentioned you in a comment: @phillychitchat HughE You are always in the know regarding things happening in our city. I just wanted to help you out. So exciting that THE Paulina Porizkova was in our area…last night chowing down on a Dalesandro Cheese-steak!!!

