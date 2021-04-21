Apple TV+’s Servant 3 Filming in Fitler Square

April 21, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Apple TV+’s psychological drama Servant debuted in 2019, I assume most of you have already seen it or heard the basic plot which I will repeat here SPOILER ALERT: It quickly garnered rave reviews and praise from the audience and critics alike. Especially for its dark environment, thrills, and dark humor. Created by Tony Basgallop created the series Servant follows a grieving couple, Dorothy and Sean (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell), who bring Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), a nanny with a mysterious background, into their home. Rupert Grint also stars as Dorothy’s brother. To cope from the death of her child, the mother creates a new life using a life-like reborn doll, hoping it’s real.

This couple was filmed spreading out their blanket. It’s hard to see but the guys cap (r) says Servant on it.

Servant season 2 dropped on Apple TV Plus earlier this year on Jan. 15 and wrapped up in mid March, so you can binge watch the whole show in one sitting if you want.

Nell Tiger Free film M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant 3 in Fitler Square Park in Philadelphia, Pa on April 20, 2021

I love how Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) is in scary character even though she’s getting instructions on how to play this scene.

As is the normal case, I’m not going to reveal too much of what I saw when they were filming as M Night is very protective of his plots, and since I know him personally I’m going to respect that aspect of the show. If I didn’t know him, who knows what I’d tell you.

Remember this fun scene last fall

It was fun to watch them film, it’s great to have productions back. Most of the filming of the show is going to be done in the studio in Garnet Valley, but the scenes this week are the exterior shots. They have a replica of the the 2100 block of Spruce Street in the studio, including the interior of the house on Spruce St where the “Turners” live (Read about the generosity of the family who live at that address and what they did with the location fee in PhillyMag.) I hope someday to see it in person.

Yesterdays scene dealt mostly with the father and nanny walking in the park, although there was some intrigue. The park looks amazing, and had a new jungle gym, which I later found out was only for the movie. I didn’t get a photo of it as there were kids playing on it and I try and avoid shooting random not starring role kids.

I went back today, Wednesday, and the jungle gym was gone. Rupert was filming an exercise in the same space, with a “trainer”, and gym equipment. Sorry the quality of the photos aren’t awesome. I shot using my phone cause I didn’t want to create a crazy atmosphere if I pulled out my camera. These are just fun photos for my blog and local media, so you can see what’s happening.









Toby Kebbell and Nell Tiger Free film M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant 3 in Fitler Square Park in Philadelphia, Pa on April 20, 2021

This is probably the best photo I took, and I shot it on Tuesday from about a block away using a longer lens and my professional camera. Today’s the last day they’ll be there, but they will be back in May and June. Because Covid it’s a longer shoot, as they are being super careful, and they’re really are. Most of the time everyone is wearing their masks, even during rehearsal, and only during filming do the actors and extras take off their masks. Thanks for bringing the production to Philly, and for helping out our local economy, employing local talent, the Teamsters, spending money in housing, gas, catering. Thanks to Greater Philadelphia Film Office and Heery-Loftus Casting. Thanks to all my readers, and tipsters. I couldn’t do this without you. It’s a labor of love.

