RIP Harry Giordano – You Filled our Hearts With Joy and Laughter

April 20, 2021 by HughE Dillon

John Caputo, Sarah Doheny, Thom Cardwell, Harry Giordano and Michael Feighan at the Thom Cardwell Roast produced by Sarah and Harry in 2007.

Harry, Harry, Harry Philadelphia weeps today as you are gone. Bigger than life, full of joy, spreader of love, you my friend always made sure everyone was taken care of, had everything they needed, connected them to the people who could fulfill their needs, the most generous guy who lived life to the fullest.

There will be no other like you Harry Giordano.

Harry with the judges from Let Them Eat Cake 4/13/09

I met Harry through Sarah Doheny and Thom Cardwell and they told me you have to meet Harry Giordano, you’re going to love him. And I did. Harry told me about his yearly event Let Them Eat Cake (which he co-founded with Mark Kingsdorf – red shirt)), and I loved that too. A charitable extravaganza featuring an abundant amount of colorful and delicious cake creations by local bakeries, which raised money for City of Hope. Then when Harry changed jobs and went to Variety, a mission to serve children in the Philadelphia area with disabilities he brought the event there and it was even more successful, and fun as kids then attended got to enjoy the delicious treats and be amazed by the very creative cakes.







Harry Giordano and Mark Kingsdorf Condolences to his parents Harry and Cathy, sister Christina Giordano Musallam, and niece Gia who we got to see grow up on Harry’s FB page. His pride and Joy. Condolences to all his friends, there are so many.





























































Let’s HONOR HARRY GIORDANO on 6/15 The Black Hat Bash

Hey darlin, I am so happy to read you and Michael are doing better. I wanted to reach out to see if you could promote …

These are strange days indeed, but this too shall pass.

Stay safe and much love to Michael.

Thank you my dear friend.

Sent from my iPad



– No Harry, Thank You, it was always my pleasure !! Heartbroken.



Let’s HONOR HARRY GIORDANO on 6/15 The Black Hat Bash

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

