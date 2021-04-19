13 Philly Celebrities You Didn’t Realize Were on Cameo — and How Much They Cost

April 19, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Sonja Morgan

Bravo – Real Housewives of New York City

Her daughter goes to school in our area, In the past year shes been spotted at Parc, and a.kitchen dining. She takes her Cameo seriously A+++++



Cameo is an online service that lets people hire celebrities to create personalized videos. I love this service, it’s also a great pivot in these pandemic times. As a celebrity photographer I’ve been photographing notables at red carpet events, book signings, liquor promotions or various appearances, even before the pandemic these events were few and far between as Social Media has allowed them to stay in touch with their fans. This is just another extension of fan connection, and doing it efficiently, and safely while still connecting with their fans, even more personally. I reviewed a lot of them and they’re great. Most charge a reasonable fee, some even donate their fee to charity, but they’re all priceless if you connect with that celebrity who touched your life, or inspired someone in your life.

Double Dare and Philly Resident Marc Summers $100

Here he’s wishing a couple congratulations on their new baby!

Definitely worth it!!

Brandon Graham

NFL – Philadelphia Eagles $100

Cheaper than buying a signed jersey of his.

Jalen Hurts

NFL – Philadelphia Eagles

No Price Listed, maybe we have to wait til after the first full season.

He has done a few shout outs CHECK HERE

Kristen Alderson $35 born and raised in the Philly suburbs (Underrated, under priced. She is worth her weight in gold and chocolates. Adorable and charming.)

Actress – General Hospital – One Life to Live

Vince Papale – $50

Former NFL Player – Philadelphia Eagles (LEGEND – Needs to up his price, I’d pay $100. He’s inspiration, super

Ryan Howard – $300

World Series Champion – Philadelphia Phillies

G. Love – $199

Musician – G. Love & Special Sauce

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi – $300

MAWMA can’t wait to make a video for you!

MTV – Jersey Shore – Not Italian, not from Philly, probably not even from Jersey but so fun. Worth it!! Famous for being real.

Carson Kressley born in the burbs, every year he comes back to host the Ladie’s Day Hat Contest at Devon Horse Show

– $69 (Interesting price!!) –

Bravo – Queer Eye for the Straight Guy/ RuPauls Drag Race

Bob Saget – $349 all money raised he’s donating to charity!!

Actor – Comedian

May 17, 1956 born in Philadelphia, PA married to Kelly Rizzo, but she’s not from Philly. Chicago born. She’s the host/creator of Award-Winning Eat Travel Rock TV, Blonde Sicilian Chicago/LA gal- lover of tattoos & The Simpsons.

My Facebook Friend Jon Gosselin lives near Reading, Pa. – $50 (Jon’s a great guy, completely misunderstood. A hustler, grinder, worth his shout out. Just wants to brighten your day.)

TLC – Jon & Kate Plus 8

Jon Dorenbos – Request Fee

Worth every bit of his charm, charisma, humor. In 2019 before cameo existed, he did a shout out for me to my brother in law for his 50th Birthday.

I’ll always be grateful, it made his day.

Former NFL Player – Magician – America’s Got Talent

I appreciate these celebrities for participating in this service spreading joy and smiles to the faces of those who love them. Many of these folks are multi millionaires and do this just to connect with fans on another level. THANK YOU!!

