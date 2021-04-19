13 Philly Celebrities You Didn’t Realize Were on Cameo — and How Much They Cost

Cameo is an online service that lets people hire celebrities to create personalized videos. I love this service, it’s also a great pivot in these pandemic times. As a celebrity photographer I’ve been photographing notables at red carpet events, book signings, liquor promotions or various appearances, even before the pandemic these events were few and far between as Social Media has allowed them to stay in touch with their fans. This is just another extension of fan connection, and doing it efficiently, and safely while still connecting with their fans, even more personally. I reviewed a lot of them and they’re great. Most charge a reasonable fee, some even donate their fee to charity, but they’re all priceless if you connect with that celebrity who touched your life, or inspired someone in your life.
I appreciate these celebrities for participating in this service spreading joy and smiles to the faces of those who love them. Many of these folks are multi millionaires and do this just to connect with fans on another level. THANK YOU!!
HughE Dillon, Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements – During Covid19 Pause I am showcasing Charities on blog Pro Bono
