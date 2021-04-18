HughE Around Town: Banana Republic Exits CC Location, What’s Next; Wedding Reveal; Wanda Sykes Spotted
The big story this week is the Banana Republic at 1401 Walnut Street is closing on June 9th, and the big going out of business sale. After I posted this on Social Media a few readers found out that the landlord decided not to renew the long time clothing store, could it have something to do with their parent company GAP not paying rent in 2020 at many of their Simon Mall locations around the country, which they settled with undisclosed details a few months later. But this location is not a mall, and it is not connected to Simon.
The Zoning Permit. Looks like a bank could take over half the space, and a clothing store takes the otherside.
The Good News: The Banana Republic Factory Store (discount) remains open 1911 Chestnut St. and since the retailer was pushed out of the space, I wouldn’t be surprised if Banana Republic doesn’t resurface somewhere on Walnut St.
Bummer Fairmounters Fine Wines is closing on Fairmount Avenue, and unfortunately you have to head about a 1/2 mile south to get your spirits at the new Fine Wines store at The Granary (1901 Callowhill St,) near the Target store. Neighbors on Next Door are hoping the post office next door will expand, or maybe they’ll take down the ugly building and build a more attractive one with retail. One could only hope.
Like spotting an unicorn, I saw a bride reveal her dress to her groom on Saturday at Fairmount Park. It was magical, people in the park were as excited as I was. PS Some of you folk who subscribe to PhillyChitChat and receive this post in your email will have to click on the Instagram link to see the video.
The photographer (on left) Allie Wynands, tells me that yesterday was just a small service for an intimate group of guests, which took place at the Gazebo. Photos were taken, and a legal marriage took place. BUT the big wedding, with many more guests and celebration will be taking place next year in April, after the Covid19 pandemic is over, down the shore. Check out Allie’s Instagram page tomorrow for more photos from today’s ceremony.
All proceeds benefit The Andalusia Foundation’s mission to preserve, maintain and interpret this National Historic Landmark for the public to enjoy today and for generations to come. They have beautiful gardens, and great bird watching.
The Philadelphia Film Society Presents
DAZED AND CONFUSED + VIRTUAL CAST REUNION
RICHARD LINKLATER | USA | 1993 | 103 MIN | R
All proceeds from this annual fundraiser support the Philadelphia Film Society’s mission of creating opportunities for diverse communities to experience film through initiatives that inspire, educate, challenge and entertain.
Speaking of films, the Kate Winslet HBO series filmed in our area last year debuts tonight Mare of Easttown. I was able to stay on top of the filming, but didn’t make it out to the set but about 2 times because of time constraints, as well as locations inside homes, and the studio. Where were the Mare of Easttown filming locations >> mostly in parts of Chester and Delaware counties, in towns including Coatesville, Marcus Hook and Downingtown. But they also filmed at Girard College in Fairmount, as well as Wissahickon Valley Park.
