Pennsylvania Ballet Celebrates Spring with Dance

June 11, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The Pennsylvania Ballet made a triumphant return to live performances last weekend with it’s Spring Festival on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at the

historic Red Rose Farm in Villanova!!



It was so wonderful to see Angel Correa, artistic director of the Pennsylvania Ballet and Pennsylvania Ballet Executive Director Shelly Power who have really taken the Pa Ballet to the next level of creativity under their direction.

This event was hosted by David Hoffman, Chair of the Board of Trustees of

Pennsylvania Ballet. and his wife. The presenting sponsor is Independence Blue Cross..







Duane Perry, Arthur Kaplan,, Janet Haas and Angel Correa,







Pennsylvania Ballet dancers performed a repertory of ballets from the

company’s recently launched and critically acclaimed spring season, titled

Strength. Resilience. Beauty.









For more information visit

Pennsylvania Ballet or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and

YouTube for a behind the scenes look at our dancers in the studio and

onstage. For More Photos From This Event Head to CBSPHILLY and Metro Philly !!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

