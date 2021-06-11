Pennsylvania Ballet Celebrates Spring with Dance
The Pennsylvania Ballet made a triumphant return to live performances last weekend with it’s Spring Festival on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at the
historic Red Rose Farm in Villanova!!
It was so wonderful to see Angel Correa, artistic director of the Pennsylvania Ballet and Pennsylvania Ballet Executive Director Shelly Power who have really taken the Pa Ballet to the next level of creativity under their direction.
Pennsylvania Ballet dancers performed a repertory of ballets from the
company’s recently launched and critically acclaimed spring season, titled
Strength. Resilience. Beauty.
