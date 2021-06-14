The Laurel Rittenhouse Rises To New Heights

June 14, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The Laurel Rittenhouse has finally reached its condominium levels and earlier this month hosted the first Peek Event at the building. Guest were invited to tour one of the residential floors while the sales team brought to life each unit with the aid of floorplans and renderings. Of course, the spectacular views which owners will enjoy after moving next year, spoke for themselves.





Designed by the internationally renowned Solomon Cordwell Buenz (SCB) of Chicago and San Francisco, The Laurel soars to the pinnacle of Philadelphia’s skyline in a strikingly modern architectural statement. Solidly rooted in Philadelphia’s brick-and-stone traditions, the building’s pedestal forms a welcoming streetscape of carefully curated restaurants and retailers.



It’s about halfway completed. Twenty-six of the 48 floors are complete, and when it’s done this will be the tallest all-residential tower in Philadelphia. Once completed in 2022, there will be 64 condominiums and 189 apartments. Thirty-five percent of the units are already sold.

The slender glass tower ascends 48 stories above the final parcel of land on historic Rittenhouse Square, reserving its uppermost floors for a private realm of exclusive condominium residences, lavish amenities and inspiring views.





The Laurel will also feature 44,000 square feet of high-end retail space on the first three floors wrapping around Walnut, Sansom and 20th streets.

It also includes Philadelphia’s first Equinox Fitness.





After the tour guest enjoyed refreshments, lively conversation and views of the square while being serenated by a live jazz band.





Check out additional photos and story at Metro Philly

Vivian Michalopoulos, Eva Walker, Michael Ianni, and Amy

Lehman

f you missed this great event, reach out to the Laurel team directly:

Eva Walker |Director of Sales The Laurel Rittenhouse, a Southern Land Company Community

1845 Walnut St. Suite 1911 | Philadelphia, PA 19103

| O | 215-977-9777 | M | 215-913-5349

| E | Eva.Walker@southernland.com

www.southernland.com

www.thelaurelrittenhouse.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

