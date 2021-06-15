Pixs: We’re Here, We’re Queer and We Like Beer – Pride Day at Parks on Tap

June 15, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Pride Month has never been more visible in Philly than this year. Kory Aversa came to me about a month ago and said I haven’t read anything about an organized effort to celebrate Pride Month in Philly. I’m going to do something about it, and he did. He created the Philly Gay Pride website, out a call out to other PR folks to gather info on their pride events, partnered with lots media outlets and Philly Gay Calendar (and me) and wow a month full of incredible events for the community. It’s been fun. Leads right up to the 4th gayest holiday July 4th….

No wonder he’s being honored with the 2021 PPRA PRoactive Award Congrats Kory!!

Parks on Tap is a cool traveling beer garden, with a chill vibe. This summer it’s set up a few locations through out the park including the hidden gem – Trails End, which is on the Schuylkill River Banks. To get there you can take the stairs at South Street, or the walking bridge next to CHOP Roberts Center. It’s to the left of the building. When you arrive on the trail head South towards the beer garden. You will see signs as well. Advice to the weak of bladder, the bathrooms are located near the South Street bridge, so it might be best if you go before you go, as it’s a 5 minute walk in either direction. OK let’s see who came out to celebrate Pride on Saturday.







DJ Robert Drake provided the tunes for the day. Next up for Robert, Sex Dwarf @Setup Stage on July 11. TICKETS HERE















