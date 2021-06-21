Sex and the City at Rouge

Happy Summer everyone. The City is sizzling after the lifting of the restrictions, especially in Rittenhouse Row along 18th Street. Last week Candace Bushnell stopped by Rouge to talk about her one women show “Is There Still Sex in The City” which is premiering tomorrow June 22 at the Bucks County Playhouse, in New Hope, Pa.
The event attracted many girlfriends, who were greatly influenced by the SATC story line as these two ladies mentioned in the Q&A part of the morning.
And the winner is: the Cosmo Frosé by The Library Bar at The Ritenhouse Hotel. The winner received a copy of Candace’s book “Is There Still Sex in The City” as well as a pair of tickets to the show, beginning tomorrow and running through July 18. More info on Candace’s one women show HERE
