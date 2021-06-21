Sex and the City at Rouge

June 21, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Sheila Hess, City Representative for the City of Philadelphia, Candace Bushnell and Tony Award winning Alexander Fraser, Producing Director of the Bucks County Playhouse

Happy Summer everyone. The City is sizzling after the lifting of the restrictions, especially in Rittenhouse Row along 18th Street. Last week Candace Bushnell stopped by Rouge to talk about her one women show “Is There Still Sex in The City” which is premiering tomorrow June 22 at the Bucks County Playhouse, in New Hope, Pa.







During the promotional stop Candace Bushnell tasted a few Cosmos, big shocker, to determine the best Cosmo on Rittenhouse Row. Contenders included Bar Poulet, D’Angelo’s, The Library Bar at the Rittenhouse Hotel and Lou Birds. I’ll tell you the winner at the end of this post. They all look delicious though.

The event attracted many girlfriends, who were greatly influenced by the SATC story line as these two ladies mentioned in the Q&A part of the morning.

Corie Moskow, Executive Director or Rittenhouse Row welcomes the guests exclaiming that if Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha made Philadelphia their home, they’d be right here, night after night dining along Rittenhouse Row. (And she’s not wrong.)

Rittenhouse restaurateur Norris Jordan presents his Lou Bird’s Cosmo to Candace Bushnell and Billy Cavallo.

Sisters Laura Perlberger Swartz and Jennifer Lynn Robinson brought the fashion to the early morning meet and greet.



Feldscher Horwitz Public Relations handled the PR for this event as well as Bucks County Playhouse

And the winner is: the Cosmo Frosé by The Library Bar at The Ritenhouse Hotel. The winner received a copy of Candace’s book “Is There Still Sex in The City” as well as a pair of tickets to the show, beginning tomorrow and running through July 18. More info on Candace’s one women show HERE

