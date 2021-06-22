To Do: Re Opened: The Beautiful Andalusia Historic Home, Garden Tour

June 22, 2021 by HughE Dillon

On June 12, 2021, friends and supporters were invited to a Garden Party at Andalusia Historic House and Gardens! Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while taking in breathtaking views of the Delaware River, and blooms at Andalusia Historic House and Gardens.

An enchanted evening where the weather cooperated majestically, guests had the rare opportunity to stroll the grounds during evening hours among the colorful spring blooms. All proceeds benefited the Annual Fund of The Andalusia Foundation, the nonprofit that works to preserve the gardens and buildings of this National Historic Landmark.

Ted and Carol Neilson, Villanova

John and Sally Simkiss with Charles Keats





The “Big House” Reopened for Guided Tours | June 21, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On Monday, June 21, 2021, Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum reopened the Biddle family’s early 19th-century Greek Revival home to guided tours for the 2021 season. The “Big House” has been closed since the spring of last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visitors will be able to purchase tickets for small, guided tours of the “Big House” that will begin at designated times.





They will also have self-guided access to the 65-acre estate’s stunning native woodlands and spectacular formal gardens before and after their tour of the National Historic Landmark. This Bucks County riverfront estate, located just 13 miles from Philadelphia, is an ideal day trip for those looking to spend time outdoors with plenty of space for social distancing.

Cost: Public tours with self-guided access to the gardens are $15. Guided house tours can be added to public tour tickets for an additional $5.



Steve Zettler, Cordelia Biddle, June Smith and Eileen Stoveld



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

