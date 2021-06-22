To Do: Re Opened: The Beautiful Andalusia Historic Home, Garden Tour
An enchanted evening where the weather cooperated majestically, guests had the rare opportunity to stroll the grounds during evening hours among the colorful spring blooms. All proceeds benefited the Annual Fund of The Andalusia Foundation, the nonprofit that works to preserve the gardens and buildings of this National Historic Landmark.
The “Big House” Reopened for Guided Tours | June 21, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
On Monday, June 21, 2021, Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum reopened the Biddle family’s early 19th-century Greek Revival home to guided tours for the 2021 season. The “Big House” has been closed since the spring of last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visitors will be able to purchase tickets for small, guided tours of the “Big House” that will begin at designated times.
They will also have self-guided access to the 65-acre estate’s stunning native woodlands and spectacular formal gardens before and after their tour of the National Historic Landmark. This Bucks County riverfront estate, located just 13 miles from Philadelphia, is an ideal day trip for those looking to spend time outdoors with plenty of space for social distancing.