Realtors Take A Peek at Arthaus

June 23, 2021

Dranoff’s crown jewel property Arthaus opened it’s Doors to realtors in the area in anticipation for the showing of the property for potential buyers to live at the luxury building under construction on the Avenue of the Arts, which will be accepting residents in early 2022.

The soaring 47-story skyscraper with luxury condos and amenities is located at the corner of Broad and Spruce Streets, overlooking the Kimmel Center in the heart of the city. If you’re a view guy like me, the views from Arthaus the views from Arthaus are incredible of the Avenue of the Arts from the Linc to City Hall, to the Delaware Waterfront including the beautiful Ben Franklin Bridge to the Schuylkill and beyond.

Arthaus is comprised of 108 light-filled units, floor to ceiling windows, with more than 36,000 square feet of world-class amenities, including a unique rooftop greenhouse and more than 4,200 square feet of ground floor retail space. The building’s outdoor spaces will feature a year-round rooftop greenhouse, individual planting beds, a reflecting pool, lawn, and sun deck. Additional amenities include a 75-foot indoor lap pool and state-of-the-art fitness center overlooking the Kimmel Center, a tranquil library, board room, club room, dining salon, café with demonstration kitchen and children’s playroom.

After the realtor tour, Dranoff had a lovely reception for the realtors, and were also able to answer any questions they might have about the property.

At a press conference in 2019 Dranoff said it was the goal of his team and architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox to bring a vertical tower that would be a sort of landmark for the Avenue of the Arts. The upper levels look like steps going to the sky, while the lower levels feature brick and clay tiles that relate to the Kimmel Center across the Street. For more information and to schedule a visit to Arthaus head to their website.

