Philly Beer Garden Pop Upd…Plus More HughE Around Town

June 25, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Happy Friday. The weather was so beautiful this week. So many events are happening. It’s so great to see so many happy people out and about returning to life and each other. Yesterday I attended a few events myself. The Brandywine Realty Trust, Drexel Break Ground On The West Tower At Schuylkill Yards, then a fabulous new house on the market in West Mt Airy, which I will feature next week, and BalletX’s Summer Series happening right now at the Mann Music Center. I walked around the City on Wednesday and saw a few changes, new places, a sad closed spot and lot’s of pop ups to party at. Let’s Chat!!

Th Pod Hotel in Philly is not more, the micro hotel which opened before the pandemic in fall 2019, has changed flags and is now called Motto, and is operated by Hilton. The 31 S. 19th St. hotel

Pod Philly, the city’s first micro hotel, has changed flags and now falls under the Hilton umbrella. According to the Philly Business Journal “Defined Hospitality, the Philadelphia restaurant group behind concepts including Suraya and Pizzeria Beddia, operated three concepts at Pod Philly: rooftop Mexican eatery El Techo, a 140-seat ground floor Mexican restaurant dubbed Condesa, and an all-day light fare concept called El Café. Those offerings remain at Motto Philadelphia, with El Café already open and El Techo and Condesa reopening in June, said Cafritz.

Looks like the 200 block of S 17th St has found tenant for the long vacant stores next to Miel Patisserie 204 S 17th St. A CBD shop CBD Kratom, and City Nails on the Square which relocated from 100 N 17th St. There are a few others around town as well. Welcome to Rittenhouse Row!!





On Saturday, at 3PM The Lawn at Loveluck Pop-up beer garden opens at Love Park. Chef Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran of Safran Turney Hospitality (STH) partnered with Terence Lewis, a longtime manager and beverage director for the pair’s restaurants who has worked alongside them for over 14 years. Popping up in late June through October, guests may visit The Lawn at Loveluck along the 15th Street side of LOVE Park. There’s lots of picnic tables, a few deckchairs, a food truck, bathrooms and fun to be had. Definitely a sunny spot, with a cool vibe to hang with friends. The only thing missing at this beachy bar is a mist’er for those hot days.











Uptown Beer Garden has moved downtown to 16th and JFK, across the street from The Lawn at Loveluck Pop-up beer garden. Uptown Beer Garden has a cool vibe, shady trees, intimate tables, friends tables, bathrooms and subs, hearty meals and beer. I like this vibe too, more of a date night, ladies night, upscale at uptown. Both Pop-up beer gardens are the perfect pair of fun this summer.





Welcome to my Neighborhood: Pier Bar in Fairmount, operated by Fare restaurant PIER BAR. At 2025 Fairmount Ave on the corner of Corinthian formerly the old Hickory Lane, Pier Bar will feature what is really lacking in our area, and in Center City, a small, local seafood restaurant (although I do recommend Seafood Unlimited in Rittenhouse as well)





I couldn’t find a website, so give them a call for info/reservations 215 763 – 7300. I’ll be back on Sunday for more chit chat. So much to talk about. If you’re not a subscriber sign up for my daily email blast in the top right corner or HERE.

